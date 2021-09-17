IPL 2021: 3 best bowling performances by CSK players in the first leg of the tournament

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are often known for their brilliant performances with the bat. The likes of Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and the great MS Dhoni have helped CSK cross the line with the bat multiple times over the years.

While we've witnessed great batting performances from CSK in IPL 2021 as well, let's not overlook the bowling side of the team, which, by the way, is regarded as one of the best bowling units of the tournament.

On that note, here are the top three bowling performances by CSK players in the first half of IPL 2021.

#1 Deepak Chahar - 4/13 vs PBKS

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

The 29-year-old seamer registered his IPL best figures in CSK's match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) this season. Deepak Chahar's 4/13 helped Chennai restrict the Kings to 106/8.

Chahar dismissed Mayank Agarwal, Deepak Hooda, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran to help CSK register their first win in IPL 2021.

He picked up another four-wicket haul against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), giving away just 29 runs to help CSK win the contest by 18 runs.

Given his current form, similar performances are expected of him for the second leg of the IPL in the UAE.

#2 Moeen Ali - 3/7 vs RR

Moeen Ali preparing for a match

One of CSK's hottest buys this year, Moeen Ali has proven to be a true asset with both the bat and ball.

At times promoted to no.3 in the batting line-up, the England international has had some great knocks to his name in IPL 2021. He has delivered with the ball as well.

The 34-year-old spinner returned with figures of 3/7 in just three overs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Ali picked up the wickets of David Miller, Riyan Parag and Chris Morris to help CSK comfortably win the game by 45 runs.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja - 3/13 vs RCB

Jadeja celebrating a wicket

Match 19 of IPL 2021 might go down as one of the best performances by an all-rounder in the history of the competition. The match proved why Ravindra Jadeja is one of the greatest assets to Chennai Super Kings and the level of damage he can do to the opposition.

CSK's fixture against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was in the balance until Jadeja walked in to bat. The 32-year-old scored 62 off 28 balls to help CSK post a massive 191/4. The highlight of the southpaw's knock was the 37 runs that he smashed in the last over off Harshal Patel's bowling.

Jadeja then managed to restrict the RCB's run chase to just 122/9 as he returned with figures of 3/13 from his four overs. He got rid of Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Daniel Christian soon followed the trio back to the pavilion, all thanks to Jadeja's brilliant one-armed throw to run him out.

His all-round heroics not only helped CSK win the game by 69 runs, but it also showed why he's considered one of the most effective cricketers in the shortest format.

Interestingly, all three bowling performances took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK's bowling unit has been very potent in IPL 2021 and hopefully there's much more to come in the second half of the tournament in the UAE.

Edited by Samya Majumdar