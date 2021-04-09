3 best bowling figures by an RCB bowler in IPL history

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have never been known for their bowling in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but some bowlers have managed to put in exceptional performances.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in the history of the franchise, with 121 scalps at an economy rate of 7.69. He is followed by names like R Vinay Kumar (80), Anil Kumble (53), Sreenath Aravind (51), Zaheer Khan (49) and Praveen Kumar (41).

RCB's ongoing IPL 2021 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) saw a new record being set. Here are the 3 RCB bowlers with the best bowling figures in the IPL.

#3 Harshal Patel (5/27 vs MI, IPL 2021)

Harshal Patel in action for RCB in the IPL

Selected ahead of Navdeep Saini presumably because of his all-round ability, Harshal Patel made an immediate impact in IPL 2021. Playing for RCB after a long gap, the pacer registered the third-best bowling figures for the team in IPL history.

Patel trapped Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan in front of the stumps in the 16th and 18th overs respectively, before bowling a stellar 20th over. He sent back Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Marco Jansen to record the first 5-wicket haul against MI in the history of the league. Patel's spell of 5/27 was also the third 5-fer by an uncapped player in the IPL.

RCB are firmly in the ascendancy in the game against MI, with Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli at the crease and the required run rate only at 8.27.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat (5/25 vs DD, IPL 2013)

Jaydev Unadkat in action for RCB in the IPL

Not many people remember that Jaydev Unadkat played for RCB, and fewer remember the 5-wicket haul he took against the Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) in IPL 2013.

With DD chasing 184 in 20 overs, Unadkat sent back openers Mahela Jayawardene and Virender Sehwag in the powerplay. He then returned to scalp the wickets of Unmukt Chand, Kedar Jadhav and Morne Morkel, finishing with figures of 5/25.

RCB narrowly won the match by 4 runs. Unadkat was adjudged the Man of the Match despite RCB skipper Virat Kohli having notched up a superb 99 off 58 balls.

#1 Anil Kumble (5/5 vs RR, IPL 2009)

Anil Kumble in action for RCB in the IPL

Former RCB captain Anil Kumble holds the record for the best bowling figures in franchise history.

In an IPL 2009 game against the Rajasthan Royals, the leg-spinner came on as the fifth RCB bowler while defending 133. He ran through the RR lower-middle order like they didn't even exist, bringing about the end of Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja and Shane Warne. He then went on to wrap up the tail in clinical fashion by dismissing Munaf Patel and Kamran Khan.

RR were bowled out for just 58 runs. Kumble finished with figures of 5/5 but saw the Man of the Match award go to Rahul Dravid, who scored 66 in the encounter.