3 best bowling performances in CSK-KKR IPL matches ft. Deepak Chahar

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 22nd match of the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While the hosts are coming off two consecutive losses, the visitors are unbeaten so far in the tournament.

Having won all their three encounters so far this season, KKR are placed second in the points table with six points. CSK, meanwhile, dropped to the fourth position after their recent loss to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). They have two wins and as many losses in four games thus far.

The upcoming game between CSK and KKR will be their 30th matchup in IPL. The five-time champions have been dominant over the two-time champions, with 18 wins in their kitty compared to KKR’s 10. Additionally, CSK’s record against KKR in their home games is even better, having won seven of the 10 contests.

CSK have an opportunity to further improve their record against KKR in the forthcoming match. The Shreyas Iyer-led side would be hoping to extend their unbeaten streak, while CSK would be aiming to get back to winning ways and break KKR’s momentum.

CSK have won both their games played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and their bowlers were presented with a good opportunity to showcase their prowess. That said, let us look at the top three bowling performances in CSK-KKR encounters over the years.

#3 Brad Hogg (KKR)- 4/29 in IPL 2015, Kolkata

Brad Hogg of KKR celebrates after taking wicket of Brendon McCullum in Match 30 of IPL 2015 (Photo by Prashant Bhoot/IPL)

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg represented the Kolkata-based franchise in the 2015 edition of the IPL. Hogg made the most of the opportunities presented, and put up a fine performance against CSK in their league-stage match.

The then-KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and put CSK to bat. Pat Cummins handed the visitors an early blow by striking on the first delivery, but the then 44-year-old Hogg stole the limelight later in the game by picking up wickets at crucial junctures.

He dismissed big players like Brendon McCullum, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja and Pawan Negi to finish with 4/29 in his four-over spell and hold CSK to 165/9. Robin Uthappa and Andre Russell’s batting prowess then helped KKR clinch a thrilling victory on the penultimate ball.

#2 Deepak Chahar (CSK)- 4/29 in IPL 2021, ­Mumbai

Deepak Chahar of CSK celebrates after taking wicket of Eoin Morgan during match 15 of IPL 2021 (Photo by Rahul Gulati/IPL)

The IPL 2021 was played across a few select venues owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, CSK and KKR squared off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the 15th match of the season.

Batting brilliance by CSK’s top-order helped the then MS Dhoni-led side put up a massive 220/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Before Deepak Chahar’s game-changing spell, Faf du Plessis and Rurutaj Gaikwad helped CSK reach a winning total.

Chasing the 221-run target, KKR faced Chahar’s wrath as the CSK quick sent four of the opposition batters packing in the powerplay. After dismissing Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana in the first two overs of his spell, Chahar struck twice in his third over, the game’s fifth, to dismiss Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine.

KKR’s top-order batters were left clueless against Chahar’s fiery pace as he finished with figures of 4/29 at the end of his four-over spell. KKR were eventually restricted to 202 as CSK clinched a victory.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)- 4/12 in IPL 2014, Ranchi

Ravindra Jadeja of CSK celebrates after dismissing KKR's Shakib al Hasan in match 21 of IPL 2014 (Photo by Shaun Roy/IPL)

CSK and KKR squared off in the 21st match of the IPL 2014 at Ranchi’s JSCA International Stadium Complex, in what was a rain-reduced 17-overs-a-side match. Even after an average score, CSK managed to restrict KKR from chasing down the target, courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja.

A fine half-century from Brendon McCullum (56 off 40) and decent contributions from other top and middle-order batters saw CSK getting to 148/3 at the end of the 17-over innings. While it looked like KKR would chase it down, MS Dhoni’s men put on a show with the ball.

It looked like KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir’s run-out sent a shockwave down the team’s batting lineup. When KKR were reeling at 38/2, Jadeja picked up two in two as the opposition were further reduced to 38/4.

After dismissing Manish Pandey and Shakib A Hasan, Jadeja sent Suryakumar Yadav back to the pavilion as KKR’s situation in the game worsened. The all-rounder returned in the 14th over and picked up the crucial wicket of Robin Uthappa, who had been holding KKR’s innings from one end.

Jadeja ended up registering brilliant figures of 4/12 in his spell and made sure that he did not concede either a boundary or a maximum. Mohit Sharma too was good with the ball as he picked up three wickets ands KKR were held to 114/9.