3 best bowling performances in SRH-LSG matches in IPL ft. Avesh Khan

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 57 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host this contest.

SRH are currently fourth in the points table with six wins in 11 league matches. In their last outing, the SunRisers posted a modest score of 173 against Mumbai Indians (MI), with Travis Head scoring 48 off 30. Their bowling unit then failed to defend their score, as MI sealed the chase in the 18th over.

LSG, on the other hand, are sixth in the standings with the same number of wins as their opponents but have an inferior net run rate. Their last outing was against Kolkata Knight Riders, who smashed 235 runs at a slow surface like Lucknow. The LSG batting unit couldn't handle the pressure, bundling out for 137.

It will be a crucial game for both teams as the side winning will have one foot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. On that note, let's take a look at the three best bowling performances in SRH-LSG matches in the cash-rich league.

#3 Jason Holder - 3/34, IPL 2022

The Caribbean all-rounder did well in his only season with the Lucknow Super Giants in 2022.

Batting first in Match 12, the Super Giants posted 169 on the board, with KL Rahul (68) and Deepak Hooda (51) emerging as the top contributors. For the SunRisers Hyderabad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd and T. Natarajan picked up two wickets each.

The LSG bowling unit did well to take consistent wickets and keep SRH under pressure. With 16 needed off the last over, Jason Holder was handed the opportunity to defend it for Lucknow.

On the first delivery, Holder pitched it a good length area. Sundar tried to clear the fence but the long-on fielder Rahul came running to take a fine catch.

The fourth ball saw Holder delivering a slower delivery and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's top edge was caught by the keeper Quinton de Kock.

On the last ball, Shepherd could only hold out at the point region, and Holder managed to secure a 12-run victory for the LSG side. He finished with figures of 3/34 off four overs.

#2 Krunal Pandya - 3/18, IPL 2023

In the 10th match of IPL 2023, LSG met SRH at the Ekana Stadium. The decision to bat first backfired SRH, as Krunal Pandya's impressive spell put them under pressure.

In the third over, Pandya came into the attack and got Mayank Agarwal caught at silly mid-off through a soft dismissal.

The eighth over saw Pandya trapping Anmolpreet Singh, who was steering the visitors at a comfortable rate. On the next delivery, the left-arm spinner breached through the defense of Aiden Markram to dismiss him for a golden duck. Pandya finished with figures of 3/18 off four overs, as SRH scored 121/8 in 20 overs.

KL Rahul (35) and Krunal Pandya (34) were impressive with the bat to help LSG complete the chase in 16 overs.

#1 Avesh Khan - 4/24, IPL 2022

The right-arm pacer returned with terrific figures of 4/24 in the same game, where Jason Holder secured a final-over victory for the LSG team.

Chasing 170, SRH were certainly under a bit of pressure and needed a few boundaries to get going. In the fourth over, Kane Williamson tried to be innovative by playing a scoop against Avesh's widish delivery but only ended up playing on Andrew Tye's throat in the short fine leg area.

Then, Abhishek Sharma tried to be ambitious by trying to play a big shot in the seventh over but was caught near the point region.

With 27 needed off 16, Avesh dismissed Nicholas Pooran, who played a big shot straight into the hands of the long-off fielder. The next delivery saw the pacer inducing an edge of Abdul Samad and dismissing him for a golden duck. In doing so, he helped the LSG team secure a confidence-boosting victory.

