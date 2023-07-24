3 best Doug Bollinger moments in the IPL

Among the many underrated fast bowlers to have played in the IPL was Australia's Doug Bollinger. The left-arm seamer was quite the complete package in terms of pace, swing, and accuracy and was a huge part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from 2010-2012.

He was signed as a replacement player for the injured Jacob Oram in IPL 2010 and gave the side the shot in the arm that their bowling attack needed. He soon turned into their pace spearhead as the Super Kings turned their campaign around to win their maiden title, before going on to win the Champions League T20 that year.

MS Dhoni and Co. also defended their IPL crown the following year and Bollinger played a big role to that end. He picked up 37 wickets in 27 matches in the IPL at an outstanding economy rate of 7.22 for someone who bowled predominantly with the new ball and at the death.

Although he also turned out for Australia in 39 ODIs, 12 Tests, and nine T20Is, Bollinger couldn't really forge a long international career. His impact at CSK was undeniably massive, however, as they went on to establish themselves as one of the most decorated T20 teams around the globe.

As Bollinger turns 42 on Monday, July 24, let's take a look back at his three best moments in the IPL:

#3 Brilliant boundary catch to dismiss Yusuf Pathan

Can't agree more. The 4/13 against DC in the 2010 @IPL semi-final was a vital cog in the wheel. That catch off Yusuf Pathan would be etched in every yellow fan's heart! twitter.com/CricketAus/sta… "Doug Bollinger gave it all with every ball he bowled."Can't agree more. The 4/13 against DC in the 2010 @IPL semi-final was a vital cog in the wheel. That catch off Yusuf Pathan would be etched in every yellow fan's heart! #ThankYouDoug for all the amazing memories! 🦁

Bollinger made an instant impact for CSK on his debut against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2010. Having just gotten off the flight, he held his nerve brilliantly to return 2/15 off four overs including the big wicket of Shane Watson, even as the rest of his colleagues were getting carted around the park.

But he grabbed headlines for a stunning catch he took by the boundary ropes to dismiss the dangerous Yusuf Pathan. The Royals were in the mood to chase down 247 and if anybody could have got the job done, it was Pathan.

Pathan swung an Albie Morkel delivery high before Bollinger held onto the ball above his head by the leg-side boundary. Realizing that the momentum was taking him over the ropes though, he threw the ball up in the air before crossing the ropes and returning to complete the catch.

It turned out to be a massive moment in the game as CSK prevailed by 23 runs. Their newest signing became an instant hit among the fans by virtue of that splendid catch.

#2 When Suresh Raina pulled his wig

In what was an amusing moment in an IPL 2010 clash between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai, Bollinger had his wig pulled out by Suresh Raina after he picked up a wicket.

Having dismissed the opposition skipper, Sourav Ganguly, the fast bowler was receiving high-fives and celebratory praises from his teammates when Raina, the team's vice-captain, pulled his wig in jest.

Many years down the line, Raina revealed that Bollinger was angry with him over the same, in a video on CSK's YouTube channel. It is a moment that fans remember to this date though and was quite an amusing one in real-time.

#1 Best figures of 4/13 in IPL 2010 semifinal

Bollinger was incredible in the semifinal of IPL 2010, powering CSK into the summit clash (File image).

Bollinger's dream season hit a crescendo when CSK faced the now-defunct and then defending champions Deccan Chargers in the semifinal. A modest 142/7 is all that the Super Kings could manage though as their batters couldn't come to terms with the nature of the surface at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

But their bowlers then called the shots as Bollinger and Ravichandran Ashwin combined for an incredibly tight powerplay spell before the former saw the back of Adam Gilchrist. He never looked back as he picked up three more wickets to finish with returns of 4/13 off four overs including a maiden.

Fittingly, he also took the final catch that saw CSK complete a 38-run victory to make the final, where they defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) for their maiden title triumph. Bollinger's spell in the semifinal was massive to that end and he had established himself as the lynchpin of the Super Kings' attack.

What is your favorite Doug Bollinger moment from the IPL? Have your say in the comments section below!

