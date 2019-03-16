IPL History: 3 best foreign bowlers who have represented Mumbai Indians (MI)

Malinga and Johnson have always been indispensable assets under skipper Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians are one of the most successful IPL teams and have won the title thrice in 11 years.

After a rather disastrous first couple of seasons, Mumbai made it to the final in 2010 and continued their great run of qualifying for the playoffs till 2015, winning the title twice in that period, in 2013 and 2015. They again defeated RPSG in the 2017 final but narrowly missed out on a playoff berth last season.

To maintain such a record in the competition, they obviously had to have had some standout performers and though their Indian core is one of the best in the league, they have also had many good foreign players in their team who have delivered whenever needed.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the 3 best foreign bowlers for the Mumbai Indians in the history of the IPL.

Honorable Mentions:

Kieron Pollard - The Caribbean is the 3rd highest overseas wicket-taker for Mumbai but since he's an all-rounder he has been excluded from the list.

#3 Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson played for the Mumbai Indians from 2013 to 2017 but featured in only 22 matches and was used more as a backup. He was very consistent whenever he got his opportunity, though, and picked up 31 wickets in his stint with MI.

His most famous contribution was bowling the last over of the IPL 2017 final, successfully restricting the Pune side to 9 runs off 6 balls and picking up 2 wickets to lead his side to a miraculous victory.

His brilliant bowling average of 19.35 and economy rate of just 7.14 illustrate how effective he was and poses the question of why he wasn't used more often. Johnson played for KKR in IPL 2018 but won't feature in IPL 2019.