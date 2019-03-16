×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL History: 3 best foreign bowlers who have represented Mumbai Indians (MI)

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
344   //    16 Mar 2019, 15:30 IST

Malinga and Johnson have always been indispensable assets under skipper Rohit Sharma
Malinga and Johnson have always been indispensable assets under skipper Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians are one of the most successful IPL teams and have won the title thrice in 11 years.

After a rather disastrous first couple of seasons, Mumbai made it to the final in 2010 and continued their great run of qualifying for the playoffs till 2015, winning the title twice in that period, in 2013 and 2015. They again defeated RPSG in the 2017 final but narrowly missed out on a playoff berth last season.

To maintain such a record in the competition, they obviously had to have had some standout performers and though their Indian core is one of the best in the league, they have also had many good foreign players in their team who have delivered whenever needed.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the 3 best foreign bowlers for the Mumbai Indians in the history of the IPL.

Honorable Mentions:

Kieron Pollard - The Caribbean is the 3rd highest overseas wicket-taker for Mumbai but since he's an all-rounder he has been excluded from the list.

#3 Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson
Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson played for the Mumbai Indians from 2013 to 2017 but featured in only 22 matches and was used more as a backup. He was very consistent whenever he got his opportunity, though, and picked up 31 wickets in his stint with MI.

His most famous contribution was bowling the last over of the IPL 2017 final, successfully restricting the Pune side to 9 runs off 6 balls and picking up 2 wickets to lead his side to a miraculous victory.

His brilliant bowling average of 19.35 and economy rate of just 7.14 illustrate how effective he was and poses the question of why he wasn't used more often. Johnson played for KKR in IPL 2018 but won't feature in IPL 2019.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Lasith Malinga Mitchell McClenaghan
3 best foreign batsmen who have represented Mumbai Indians in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL history: 5 players who played for India in T20Is after impressing for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
5 Best buys by Mumbai Indians in IPL History
RELATED STORY
Mumbai Indians' best XI of all times
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 bowlers in the history of the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Know your team - Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 uncapped players who may shine for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who have played for both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The ongoing rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 stats that prove Mumbai Indians has dominated Chennai Super Kings in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us