3 best knocks by Ayush Badoni in IPL

The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, May 3 was washed out after rain played spoilsport. With both teams sharing a point, LSG moved up to second spot while CSK are placed third in the IPL points table.

Batting first on the turning track at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, LSG were at a competitive 125/7 in 19.2 overs before the showers began. The hosts were struggling at 44/5 in 9.4 overs before Ayush Badoni rescued the innings. He scored an unbeaten 59 off 33 balls.

Badoni struck two fours and four sixes in an innings of immense composure and skill. On a pitch where the ball was turning square, Badoni initially took his time before accelerating. He played some scintillating shots when other batters were struggling to even rotate the strike. The youngster, who made his debut last season, has time and again shown the talent and skill he possesses.

Here's a look at the three best innings by Ayush Badoni in the IPL:

#1 LSG vs GT, IPL 2022 (Ayush Badoni - 54 runs off 41 balls)

In his and LSG's debut match in the IPL, Ayush Badoni announced himself with an excellent knock in which he showcased his sound technique and solid temperament. Batting first, LSG were reduced to 29/4 in 4.3 overs with KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey back in the pavilion.

LSG seemed confounded by the enormity of the occasion and the quality of opposition bowlers - Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan.

However, Badoni (54 runs off 41 balls) hit a classy half-century, soaking in the initial pressure and then accelerating to take his side to a fighting total of 158/6. He struck four boundaries and three maximums in his knock that came at a decent strike-rate of 131.71.

It was a bitter-sweet day for Badoni as despite his heroics, LSG lost the game in the final over.

#2 LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023 (Ayush Badoni - 30 runs off 24 balls)

Chasing 213, LSG looked on course to win after half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran. However, Pooran lost his wicket at the end of the 17th over with 24 runs needed.

Ayush Badoni was the last-recognized batter remaining, while RCB had Harshal Patel and Wayne Parnell to bowl the last three overs. Badoni kept his composure and took his side within striking distance of the win. He was incredibly unfortunate to get out hit-wicket after sweeping the ball to the boundary with 206 on the board after 18.4 overs.

Although LSG lost two more wickets after Badoni's dismissal, they reached the target off the last delivery of the innings.

#3 CSK vs LSG, IPL 2022 (Ayush Badoni - 19* runs off 9 balls)

In his second-ever game in the IPL, Ayush Badoni showed that he is a capable finisher. With 34 runs needed from the last two overs, he struck 14 runs off four balls, including two exquisite maximums. The first six was a sweep shot off medium-pacer Shivam Dube, while the second was a hook shot above deep fine-leg. LSG won the game by six wickets with three balls remaining.

Badoni's knock won praise from Captain KL Rahul at the post-match ceremony. The most impressive feature of his innings was that he took no time to get comfortable in the middle, which is the ideal quality for a finisher.

Poll : Is Ayush Badoni a serious prospect for the Indian Cricket Team? Yes No 0 votes