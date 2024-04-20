3 best knocks in DC vs SRH matches in the IPL ft. Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday (April 20) in Delhi.

The Capitals are in seventh place with three wins in seven league matches. In their last outing, the DC bowling unit was exceptional and bundled out Gujarat Titans (GT) for 89. Then, they chased down the score in less than nine overs.

Meanwhile, the Sunrisers are in terrific form, with four victories in six appearances. They registered the highest-ever IPL total of 287 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and won by 25 runs.

As per head-to-head records, SRH holds an edge with 12 wins in 23 encounters. The last meeting between both teams in 2023 saw Hyderabad win by nine runs.

Let's take a look at the top knocks in DC-SRH matches in IPL history.

#3 David Warner - 92* vs SRH, 2022

In the 50th game of IPL 2022, the Delhi Capitals met Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium. Although DC lost Mandeep Singh (0) and Mitchell Marsh (10) early, David Warner was up to his task to steer Delhi at a comfortable rate.

Rishabh Pant (26) supported Warner well but was dismissed in the ninth over. The southpaw then stitched together an explosive unbeaten stand of 122 runs with Rovman Powell (67*) to boost DC to 207. He slammed 92* off 58, with 12 fours and three sixes.

In response, Nicholas Pooran (62) tried well but DC managed to win the game by 21 runs, with Khaleel Ahmed taking three wickets.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan - 92* vs DC, 2018

Batting first, the Delhi Capitals compiled a strong total of 187 on the board, with Shakib Al Hasan picking two wickets for SRH.

Despite losing Alex Hales (14) in the second over, Shikhar Dhawan looked flawless with his timing and found boundaries on his will. He guided the Sunrisers at an expensive rate along with skipper Kane Williamson, as they crossed the three-figure mark in less than 11 overs.

The duo put together a 176-run stand to pave the way for the Sunrisers to seal the game by nine wickets and seven balls to spare.

#1 Rishabh Pant - 128*

In the same game where Dhawan sealed the chase, Rishabh Pant was in sensational touch, registering his highest-ever T20 score.

SRH spinner Shakib dismissed Prithvi Shaw (9) and Jason Roy (11) in quick succession while skipper Shreyas Iyer (3) was run out in the eighth over. The home side needed a player, who could keep the team in good stead with his positive intent.

Certainly, Pant assessed the conditions well and smashed all bowlers around the park. In particular, the keeper-batter took 26 runs from the final over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, hitting three sixes and two fours.

Although Delhi couldn't win the game, Pant demonstrated his unbelievable talent and fearlessness on the world stage.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback