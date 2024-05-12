 3 best knocks in RCB-DC matches in IPL ft. Chris Gayle

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be hosting the Delhi Capitals (DC) in what could be a potential knockout game as far as their IPL 2024 playoffs hopes at concerned on Sunday, May 12. After a difficult first half, both teams have made stunning comebacks to still remain contenders for a top-four spot.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium has historically been a high-scoring venue and big guns like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Jake Fraser-McGurk among others. will be gearing up to have a massive day out with the bat. The encounters between the two teams over the years have seen several individual performances that have directly influenced the result of the game.

On that note, let's take a look at three of the best knocks played whenever the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Delhi Capitals (earlier Delhi Daredevils) faced off against each other.

#3 Virat Kohli - 99(58), DD vs RCB, IPL 2013

Virat Kohli came agonizingly close to completing his maiden IPL hundred way back in 2013 when RCB faced DD at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Kohli scored a fantastic 99 off just 58 balls and formed crucial partnerships with Moises Henriques and AB de Villiers to help his team post 183/4 in their 20 overs.

Delhi's several batters got off to starts, but no one could really go on and convert it into a big score. Jaydev Unadkat was the star of the show for Bengaluru with figures of 5/25. The game went right down to the wire and RCB won by just four runs.

While Unadkat won the Player of the Match award, Kohli's 99 also was crucial in helping his team get to a competitive total.

#2 Quinton de Kock - 108(51), RCB vs DD, IPL 2016

A fantastic 79 from Virat Kohli, supported well by a fine 55 from AB de Villiers helped their team post 191/5 in the first innings. Bengaluru would have been lowkey confident in defending the target, but it wasn't to be as Quinton de Kock unleashed a scathing attack on the hosts' bowling.

Smashing 15 fours and three sixes, De Kock scored 108 off just 51 balls and single-handedly broke the back of the chase for Delhi. While he couldn't remain unbeaten at the end, the Daredevils comfortably won the game with five balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.

#1 Chris Gayle - 128*(62), DD vs RCB, IPL 2012

Chris Gayle signing for RCB back in 2011 was arguably one of the biggest moments in the franchise's history for the kind of X-factor that he brought with himself. His magic took Bengaluru to the final of the 2011 edition and the same continued in the following edition as well.

Gayle smashed the DD bowling to pieces in Delhi during IPL 2012, scoring 128* off just 62 balls including seven fours and a mind-boggling 13 sixes. He added an unbeaten 204 runs for the second wicket alongside Virat Kohli.

DD did get a few cameos down the order from Ross Taylor (55) and Andre Russell (31), but fell 21 runs short of Bengaluru's 215/1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback