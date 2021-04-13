3 of the best MI vs KKR encounters in IPL history

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been two of the most star-studded sides in the history of the IPL. Over the years, these two teams have had legends of the game play for them and have added tremendous value to the MI-KKR rivalry.

As far as head-to-head is concerned, MI are way ahead of KKR, having beaten the Kolkata-based outfit 21 times in 27 games. No team has dominated KKR as much as the defending champions have.

Today - Defending champions #MI takes on #KKRHaiTaiyaar in #IPL2021 from 7.30 pm IST. De Kock likely to replace Lynn in #MI - Like Warner vs Harbhajan, another match-up contest will be QDK vs Harbhajan - #MI always has the upper hand over Kolkata, can Morgan & his army end this. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 13, 2021

However, there have been some absolute humdingers between these two teams in the past. With the two heavyweights facing off once again on Tuesday, let's take a look at three of the most memorable MI vs KKR encounters in the history of the IPL.

Head to head score between mi and kkr looks like wrestlemania streak of undertaker #MIvsKKR #MI — Shanks (@iamshanksx) April 13, 2021

#3 IPL 2011: MI (178-5) beat KKR (175-7) by five wickets

(May 22nd, 2011; Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Ambati Rayudu hit a last-ball six to help MI beat KKR in a thriller

This was the final game of the league phase for both MI and KKR in the 2011 edition of the IPL. With either a 3rd or 4th place finish fixed for both of them, this game didn't hold much significance. However, just the sheer ability to compete against each other transformed this dead rubber into a last-ball thriller.

Advertisement

KKR batted first and posted a competitive total of 175-7, thanks to a fine half-century from South African legend Jacques Kallis and some useful cameos down the order from Manoj Tiwary and Yusuf Pathan.

The visitors' chase didn't begin on the best of notes as they lost opener T Suman early. The experiment to send Harbhajan Singh at No.3 as a pinch-hitter didn't quite work since he scored 30 at almost a run-a-ball.

James Franklin was probably the only batsman from MI who was finding it easier to time the ball. But having lost the wickets of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard already, the Kiwi just had Ambati Rayudu as the last recognized batsman.

21 runs were still needed off the last over. With all the big-hitters back in the hut and one of the more experienced bowlers in L Balaji bowling the final over, KKR were in the driver's seat to win the game.

However, the last over started perfectly for MI as Franklin's big-hitting ability, as well as a bit of luck, helped them get four boundaries from the first four deliveries. The next ball yielded a single, which meant that Rayudu had to score 4 runs off the final delivery to win the game.

Advertisement

Balaji bowled a full toss on leg stump and Rayudu smashed it over square leg to complete a thrilling win over KKR. This gave MI much-needed momentum and helped them knock KKR out in the Eliminator.

#2 IPL 2017: MI (180-6) beat KKR (178-7) by four wickets

(April 9, 2017; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

Hardik Pandya's cameo coupled with Nitish Rana's fifty helped MI pip KKR to the post

The Wankhede Stadium has a reputation for producing high-scoring thrillers in the IPL and this was another one of those memorable fixtures. MI faced KKR in their second league game of the 2017 season.

KKR batted first and knew they had to post a huge total because of the dew factor that comes into play as the game progresses. They got a flying start from Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn but most of the other batsmen couldn't capitalize on it.

Fortunately for KKR, Manish Pandey played an absolute blinder by scoring 81 runs off just 47 balls. This helped them post a competitive score of 178-7 in their 20 overs.

Advertisement

Parthiv Patel and Jos Buttler gave the hosts exactly the start they needed, adding 65 runs for the first wicket. However, this is where things took a turn for the worst. From 65-0, MI slumped to 119-5 and needed 60 runs from the last 4 overs to pull off an improbable chase.

With all the stars back in the hut, there was a certain youngster in Nitish Rana who rose to the occasion. In the team only because Rayudu was injured, Rana made his opportunity count and kept his team in the game by finding boundaries at regular intervals.

Rana's 50 off just 29 balls ensured MI had a chance to win going into the final over. It was up to Hardik Pandya to provide the finishing touches to what was a sensational rearguard action from the hosts.

With 3 runs required off 2 balls, Hardik flicked the ball towards fine leg for a boundary and completed an unbelievable run-chase to give MI their first win of the season.

#1 IPL 2017: MI (171-4) beat KKR (166-7) by four wickets

(May 14, 2015; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

Kieron Pollard won the game for MI, this time with the ball

Arguably the most thrilling encounter between MI and KKR took place in 2015 at the Wankhede Stadium. It was a do-or-die situation for MI as a loss would have ended their hopes of making it to the playoffs.

Advertisement

Batting first, the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals and at one stage were 79-4. This is where Hardik came of age and scored a fantastic half-century. He scored 61 off just 31 balls and, along with Kieron Pollard, added a crucial 92 runs for the fifth wicket.

Although MI finished their innings on a high, 171-4 was still just below par, given the dimensions of the ground and the dew factor. KKR openers Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir got off to starts but couldn't convert them into big scores.

MI bowlers weren't dominating KKR, but were just doing enough to keep their team in the game. Picking wickets at crucial junctures, they did their best to take the game deep. But in the process, all the premier MI fast bowlers bowled out their quota of overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma had to turn to Pollard to deliver one of the most crucial overs in MI's 2015 IPL campaign. With 12 runs needed off the last over, Pollard got the wicket of a well-set Yusuf Pathan on the very first ball. A misfield from Malinga saw Pollard concede a boundary and 6 runs were needed of 3 balls for KKR to win.

Piyush Chawla was on strike and given his ability to bat, KKR would have backed themselves to win the game. However, he failed to connect with a series of slower balls from Pollard and MI won an absolute thriller by 5 runs.

Pollard was pumped up and ran all over the ground along with his teammates, showing just what winning games for MI meant to him. This was a crucial moment in the 2015 campaign that saw MI go on and lift the IPL trophy.