3 best moments in CSK-KKR IPL matches ft. Brad Hogg

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai on April 8, Monday.

CSK are one of the difficult teams to beat at the fortress that Chepauk has become, but they will be wary given the sort of red-hot form KKR are in at the moment.

Ranked in the second position of the league table at the moment with six points, KKR, along with Rajasthan Royals, are among the early favorites to qualify for the playoffs.

CSK, despite a good start to the season, have stuttered a bit, and are perched on the fourth position of the league table. These two teams have shared a lot of big moments with each other in the past, and we will take a look at three of them in this listicle.

#1 Andre Russell (IPL 2018)

One of the most defining moments of this rivalry was etched in stone by Andre Russell for KKR in the 2018 season of the IPL. Having sent KKR in to bat after winning the toss at Chepauk, CSK soon managed to reduce their opponents to a paltry 89/5 in 10 overs.

Overconfident of their abilities and assured of an easy walkover against their Kolkata-based opponents, CSK did not account for the rage that all-rounder Andre Russell was holding in his tightly clenched biceps.

The Jamaican went berserk and scored 88 runs off a mere 36 balls. What was even more flabbergasting was that Russell's knock contained just one four and 11 maximums.

Sadly, KKR ended up on the losing side, with Sam Billings and Ravindra Jadeja fashioning a late victory for CSK.

#2 Faf du Plessis (IPL 2021 final)

The scintillating knock that former CSK opener Faf du Plessis played against KKR in the final of the 2021 IPL will always be etched in the memory of true yellow fans.

Played at the Dubai International Stadium, KKR won the toss and elected to field first, hoping to make good use of the dew factor later. They were, however, in for an early surprise as CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and du Plessis took their time to get going.

While Gaikwad, who is now their captain after the legendary MS Dhoni stepped down this season, departed after scoring 32. However, du Plessis kept going and assisted both Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali in putting up a massive total of 192 in the game.

The South African was dismissed only off the last ball of the innings, but not before he scored 86 runs off 59 deliveries.

#3 Brad Hogg (IPL 2015)

Former Australian left-arm wrist spinner Brad Hogg, who was renowned to be among the best in the business when in his prime, shone for KKR in an IPL 2015 game against CSK at the Eden Gardens.

Hogg shone even after KKR had been given a massive advantage with current Australia captain Pat Cummins picking up the wicket of Dwayne Smith off the first ball of the innings.

The then skipper Gautam Gambhir, who is now the mentor of KKR, decided to hand the ball to Hogg soon afterwards. The Australian spun a web of magic against CSK and dismissed the big guns Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, and Ravindra Jadeja to tilt the game entirely in favor of KKR.

Set a challenging 166 to chase down, KKR were able to do so comfortably. Opener Robin Uthappa stroked his way to an unbeaten 80 and Andre Russell hhelpedout with a well-deserved half-century.