3 best opening matches in IPL history

Siddharth Arjun
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
568   //    22 Mar 2019, 01:00 IST

Bravo played a stupendous knock in the opening game of 2018
Bravo played a stupendous knock in the opening game of 2018

It's that time of the year where fans in India divide and support various different teams. While some root for their home city, others cheer for their favorite stars irrespective of which city they represent.

With the fans waiting eagerly for the start of the Indian Premier League, the opening encounter promises to thrill the audiences. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have had some incredible encounters between them over the years and one could not have hoped for a better match to start the season.

Likewise, IPL has seen some interesting opening matches over the years. Let's look at the top 3 opening day encounters in the history of the tournament.

#3 CSK Vs KKR, 2011 IPL

Gambhir's experiment of batting in the middle order backfired him
Gambhir's experiment of batting in the middle order backfired him

Defending Champions Chennai Super Kings took on a new look Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of the 2011 season. The captains of both teams; Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were fresh off their exploits in the 2011 World Cup final. CSK won the toss and chose to bat first.

Srikkanth Anirudha played a responsible innings of 64 as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. With a below-par target of 154, KKR opted to experiment as they opened with Manvinder Bisla and Jacques Kallis.

Introduction of spinners wreaked havoc as KKR completely lost the plot. Gambhir who batted at number six was run-out for one as they slid down from 93-1 to 120-5. Suraj Randiv who had conceded only 16 in his first three overs was asked to bowl the penultimate over. Manoj Tiwary's twin sixes in the over, turned the tide in KKR's favor. However, Randiv pulled one back as he changed the angle to dismiss him.

Tim Southee was entrusted to defend nine runs in the last over. It came down to the last ball with KKR requiring four to win. The New Zealander kept his cool and bowled a perfect yorker to secure a memorable win for CSK.

1 / 3 NEXT
