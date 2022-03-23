IPL 2022: 3 best partnerships between MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in IPL

Chennai Super Kings did not sign Suresh Raina for IPL 2022.

The left-hander will not feature in the IPL for the first time in the history of the league.

Over the years, Raina had become synonymous with the IPL and was a constant presence for the Chennai Super Kings.

He had formed a great bond with MS Dhoni - both in the batting order as well as in the leadership group. His absence will certainly be felt in the camp as well as by the fans.

Here we take a look at the 3 best partnerships between Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni in the IPL:

3.) 61* vs Pune Warriors in 2013

Suresh Raina was superb against Pune Warriors

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni walked in after S Badrinath was dismissed in the 16th over with the team score at 103. He had Suresh Raina for company and Dhoni was in the mood to take on the bowlers.

Dhoni smashed the first two balls he faced for a four and a six, respectively. He went on to score 45 runs in 16 deliveries. The innings included four fours and three sixes.

Raina was superb on the other end and ended the innings on an unbeaten 63 off 50 deliveries. The duo added 61 runs to propel CSK to 164. Pune never got going in the run chase and were restricted to 127. CSK won the match by 37 runs.

2.) 71 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2009

MS Dhoni was excellent as a finisher in the IPL

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first in this IPL clash. However, the decision proved to be a costly mistake. Although, CSK lost their openers for just 17 runs, S Badrinath steadied the ship along with Suresh Raina.

After a sedated start, Raina took charge of the conditions and sent the Rajasthan bowlers on a leather hunt.

MS Dhoni joined him towards the latter stages of the innings. Raina took charge of the situation and smashed his way to a 98. MS Dhoni looked solid at the other end and the duo added 71 runs to propel CSK to 164.

In response, the Rajasthan Royals struggled and their chase could never gather any momentum. They were bundled out for 126. CSK clinched the match by a comprehensive margin of 38 runs.

1.) 74 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2009

Dhoni was the best finisher in his pomp and cominated IPL

MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first on the belter of a track in Centurion. After a stellar start, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni joined hands to capitilise on the start and power CSK to 188 for the loss of 3 wickets.

Raina ended with 52 runs off 36 balls, while MS Dhoni stayed unbeaten on 40 off 28 deliveries and they added 74 runs for the third wicket.

However, the pitch proved to be a batting paradise and, powered by Brendon McCullum and Brad Hodge. KKR chased down this target in the final over. Hodge stayed unbeaten on 71 off 44 balls and won the man of the match award.

