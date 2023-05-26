3 best spells by MI players in Qualifier 2 of IPL 

Riding on a sensational spell of fast bowling by Akash Madhwal, the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) went through to the next round and will play Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans to book their place in the final. It was a thoroughly professional all-round showing from MI as they thrashed the Lucknow Supergiants by 81 runs to set up a date with the Titans.

It has been an indifferent season for the five-time champions so far, but they have been firing on all cylinders just when it mattered the most. Starting the tournament with a couple of losses, MI were under pressure during the middle phases of the tournament.

They managed to chase down as many as four 200+ targets as the flat batting deck at the Wankhede worked its wonders. The bowling department, in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, lacked penetration, and it was only when they started playing Akash Madhwal that their fortunes turned.

The Uttarakhand pace sensation has been instrumental in MI’s turnaround this season. The skiddy customer ran through the LSG lower middle order with figures of 5/5. This also happens to be the most economical fifer along with Anil Kumble, in the history of the IPL.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma at the top of the order has gotten back to form, while the likes of Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, and Suryakumar Yadav have played some splendid knocks during the course of the tournament.

With the bowling department taking on the responsibilities, MI looks like a tough unit to beat, and the Titans will have their work cut out when they meet the most successful side of the competition later this evening.

Building up to the game, let us have a look at the 3 best spells by Mumbai Indians players in Qualifier 2 of the IPL.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah 3/7 vs Kolkata Knight Riders 2017

Back in 2017, Bumrah produced one of the finest spells in the playoffs when he tormented the KKR batting line-up during Qualifier 2 as Mumbai Indians thrashed them by 6 wickets to book a place in the final.

Arguably the finest modern-day fast bowler, Bumrah has been an asset for the Mumbai Indians ever since joining the franchise ahead of the 2013 season. On this particular day against KKR, Bumrah produced a magical opening spell, bagging the wickets of dangerman Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa.

Lynn was looking for the big shots in the powerplay when he cramped for space, and he ended up slicing the back of a length delivery straight down the throat of the long-on fielder.

He then trapped Uthappa right in front before returning for his final spell and taking the important wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Courtesy of his superb spell, MI skittled out KKR for just 107 runs and then went on to chase it down quite comfortably with more than 5 overs to spare.

#2 Karn Sharma 4/21 vs Kolkata Knight Riders 2017

Karn Sharma blows a kiss to Sunil Narine after taking his wicket in Qualifier 2 of the 2017 edition.

Had it not been for the impact of Jasprit Bumrah’s spell, it would have been Karn Sharma who would have topped the list. It was the same match against the Knight Riders when the leggie spun a web around the KKR batters to seal a comfortable victory for Mumbai Indians.

Karn was handed the ball in the powerplay by Rohit Sharma after Bumrah had removed Lynn. The leggie accounted for Sunil Narine early on in the piece and then removed KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir. He got some sharp turn from the surface as most of his deliveries gripped and troubled the KKR batters.

He rounded off his spell with the wickets of Ishank Jaggi and Colin de Grandhomme, as MI bowled out KKR for a paltry 107. They went on to make light work of the victory target, romping home by six wickets with more than five overs to spare. For his stupendous spell, Karn was adjudged the player of the match.

#3 Harbhajan Singh 3/23 vs Rajasthan Royals 2013

Harbhajan Singh bagged 3 crucial wickets to take his side to the final back in 2013

One of the longest-serving players for the Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan Singh produced one of his finest IPL spells during the knockout game against the Royals back in 2013. The Eden Gardens have traditionally produced wickets that always had something on offer for the spinners.

Harbhajan had a sensational record at Eden coming into this match, and he disappointed the spectators. He accounted for the top three of the Royals, which included the likes of Rahul Dravid, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shane Watson.

He castled Rahane with a beauty before inducing false shots from the blades of Dravid and Watson. RR went on to post a competitive score of 165, but MI managed to hold their nerves and chase it down with an over left.

This was also the first time that Mumbai Indians lifted the coveted IPL title, beating the Chennai Super Kings in the final. However, Harbhajan’s spell played a crucial part in MI going through to the final.

