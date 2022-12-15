3 best uncapped Indian wicketkeepers in the IPL 2023 auction

Wicketkeeper-batters have played a massive role in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. Having a good stumper who can also contribute with the bat makes a huge difference since it allows a team the flexibility to strengthen either their batting or bowling department.

When it comes to the T20 format, a keeper who can bat is a must because one cannot pick a gloveman who is only good behind the stumps.

If we look at the history of the IPL, a number of keeper-batters have been star performers for their franchises. The biggest name of all, of course, is former India captain MS Dhoni. He has led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to four IPL titles, making the franchise the second-most successful team in the competition behind the Mumbai Indians (MI).

On the batting front, he is seventh on the list of all-time leading run-getters - 4978 runs in 234 matches at an average of 39.20 and a strike rate of 135.20.

Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, and Rishabh Pant are some of the other successful keeper-batters in the IPL. Jos Buttler is there as well, but he doesn’t keep wickets for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) since skipper Samson is also in the squad.

As all 10 franchises prepare for the IPL 2023 auction on December 23, we look at three of the best uncapped Indian wicketkeepers who will be in the fray.

#1 N Jagadeesan

Tamil Nadu keeper-batter N Jagadeesan.

Tamil Nadu keeper-batter N Jagadeesan was part of the CSK camp last season. He played two matches, scoring 40 runs at a strike rate of 108.11. To be honest, it wasn’t really surprising that he was released by the Super Kings when the retention list was announced.

The 26-year-old has been in absolutely sensational form for Tamil Nadu this domestic season. He was the leading run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 by some distance, hammering 830 runs in six matches at an average of 138.33.

During the edition, he became the first player to hit five consecutive tons in List A cricket. He also broke the record for the highest individual score in List A matches, smashing a sublime 277 against Arunachal Pradesh.

Jagadeesan also scored 116 off 97 balls in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Hyderabad. Expect him to be in high demand at the IPL 2023 auction.

#2 Aryan Juyal

Aryan Juyal (left) with Kieron Pollard. Pic: Mumbai Indians

Young Uttar Pradesh keeper-batter Aryan Juyal was picked by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2022 but did not get a chance to display his skills. The 21-year-old has been in good form in the ongoing domestic season and might be targeted by some IPL franchises at the auction in Kochi.

Juyal scored 218 runs in seven matches at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 120.44 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23. He followed it up with some excellent performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In eight matches for Uttar Pradesh, he notched up 494 runs at an average of 70.57 with two hundreds and as many fifties to his name.

Juyal will be high on confidence ahead of the mini-auction. Looking at his form with the willow, it will be a surprise if he doesn’t find any takers on the bidding table.

#3 Sheldon Jackson

Saurashtra keeper-batter Sheldon Jackson. Pic: BCCI

Saurashtra’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson refuses to give up. He was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the IPL 2022 season. While he was good behind the wickets, he failed with the bat, managing a meager 23 runs in five matches with a best of eight.

When he was released by KKR, it seemed like the 36-year-old won’t be in contention for the upcoming season. However, the seasoned campaigner has presented his case again with some impactful performances in domestic cricket.

Jackson scored 297 runs at an average of just under 50 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored a half-century against Himachal Pradesh but reserved his best for the final.

The right-handed batter was the Player of the Final for his unbeaten 133, outshining Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 108, as Saurashtra beat Maharashtra by five wickets in the title clash.

