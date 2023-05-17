3 big-name players in IPL 2023 who are at risk of getting dropped

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a highly unpredictable tournament.

Some of the favorites, including defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), have lived up to expectations. However, other teams like the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been well below par.

These teams' performances have obviously been tied to those of their players, and some prominent faces haven't been at their best. The likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Tripathi haven't been able to make a mark with their batting. Others, meanwhile, find themselves in situations where they might be relegated to the bench soon.

Here are three big-name players in IPL 2023 who are at risk of getting dropped from their respective sides.

Note: This article was compiled before the start of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash on Wednesday, May 17.

#3 Dinesh Karthik

With Anuj Rawat finding form, RCB might not have a reason to play Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik was one of the standout performers for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022, even earning an international recall on the back of his stellar performances in the league. However, this season has been massively disappointing for the experienced campaigner.

In 12 matches, Karthik has managed only 140 runs at an average of 12.73 and a strike rate of 135.92. He has cleared the boundary just five times, with a highest score of 30. The keeper-batter's range against the pacers has become limited, and his well-documented shortcomings against leg-spin have resurfaced.

RCB's playoff hopes are currently hanging by a thread. With Anuj Rawat finding form in their previous game, they might not have a reason to play Karthik anymore.

#2 Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw hasn't played any notable knocks for the Delhi Capitals

Rilee Rossouw was rather disappointing in the SA20 league. Although he came into his own with a couple of important knocks towards the end of the competition, he failed to deliver for the most part.

IPL 2023 hasn't been much different. In a struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) side, Rossouw has been in and out of the playing XI without making any significant contributions. He has made just 127 runs in seven innings at an average of 21.17 and a strike rate of 123.3, with a highest score of 35*.

DC might be tempted to bring back Rovman Powell or beef up their bowling department by including Anrich Nortje. David Warner, Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh are virtually undroppable now, and Rossouw looks rather expendable in the middle order.

#1 Moeen Ali

It might be time for CSK to replace Moeen Ali with his countryman

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) aren't known to lose faith in their players. With their final league game of IPL 20223 being against DC in Delhi and their first playoff game - assuming they qualify - bound to be in Chennai, Moeen Ali might still retain his place in the side.

However, it would definitely be understandable if CSK decide to consign Moeen to the bench. In nine innings, the southpaw has amassed only 115 runs at an average of 16.43 and a strike rate of 132.18. He has appeared to be all at sea against both pace and spin, with a highest score of 23 this season.

Moeen has been slightly better with his off-spin, with nine wickets from 12 matches. He has been found wanting on occasion there as well, though, due to problems with inconsistency and being a liability against negative matchups.

The Super Kings might still back Moeen, but the Englishman's performances in IPL 2023 haven't warranted him having a place in the side.

Poll : Should CSK drop Moeen Ali from their side? Yes No 0 votes