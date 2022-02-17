3 big overseas players picked in the IPL auction who might not feature in their team's playing XIs

The two-day IPL mega auction that took place in Bengaluru this past weekend saw the 10 franchises build their squads for the next three years. While the auction saw Indian players bagging lucrative contracts, several overseas players were smartly picked by teams at their base prices.

We look at three of the biggest overseas players who were picked up in the IPL auction and deserve to be in playing XI, but might not start the tournament due to team dynamics.

Alex Hales

Swashbuckling English opener Alex Hales was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a price of 1.5 crores at the auction. The Knight Riders retained the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine ahead of the IPL auction and bought back Pat Cummins during the event in Bengaluru.

Considering the three overseas slots in the playing XI will be occupied by Cummins, Russell and Narine, Hales might find it difficult to start the tournament. The franchise also roped in England wicket-keeper Sam Billings who might get the nod ahead of Hales to provide more balance to the side.

David Miller

David Miller was a part of the Rajasthan Royals till the 2021 IPL season.

The destructive middle-order batter from South Africa was bought by new entrants Gujarat Titans during the IPL auction for a price of 3 crores, after going unsold in the initial set on Day 1. David Miller has previously been part of the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals franchises.

However, with Rashid Khan, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson and Matthew Wade in the scheme of things, there is a high chance that David Miller will not start the tournament as part of the Titans' starting XI.

Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen will be playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022.

Rassie van der Dussen is an exciting young middle-order batter from South Africa who was expected to get a big contract at the IPL auction. Fans were in shock when he went unsold in the initial set he was drawn in.

However, the Rajasthan Royals went on a shopping spree in the closing minutes of the auction, buying Rassie at his base price of 1 crore.

With the likes of Jos Buttler and Trent Boult present in the squad and their bowlers not known for racking up runs, the Royals are likely to go with James Neesham or Daryl Mitchell at No. 7.

It will be a straight toss-up between van der Dussen and Shimron Hetmyer for a place in the playing XI. The Windies batter is likely to have an edge as the owners have spent a massive 8.5 crores on him. Hetmyer also had a splendid season for the Delhi Capitals in last year's competition.

