3 biggest controversies in MI history

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) are the joint-most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier league (IPL). They have won the tournament five times, as have MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MI struggled in the initial years of the T20 league, which started in 2008. They did finish as runners-up in 2010, but failed to impress otherwise.

The tide for Mumbai Indians turned in 2013 when they lifted the IPL trophy for the first time under Rohit’s leadership. They went on to win four more titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. There were the most successful franchise in the competition until CSK joined them with their fifth win in the 2023 season.

Mumbai Indians haven’t had a very good time in recent seasons though. They were eliminated in the league stage in 2021 and 2022. They made the playoffs earlier this year, but failed to go all the way. Irrespective of their recent results, MI remain a force to reckon with.

While Mumbai Indians are known for their brilliant on-field performances in the IPL, they have also been embroiled in a few controversies over the years. In this feature, we take a look at three of them.

#1 Slapgate controversy involving Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth

S Sreesanth in tears are being slapped by Harbhajan Singh during IPL 2008. (Pic: BCCI)

This is unarguably the biggest controversy in Mumbai Indians’ history in the IPL. In the inaugural edition of the T20 league in 2008, Harbhajan Singh, who was representing MI, slapped Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) pacer S Sreesanth. The former was subsequently banned for the rest of the IPL season.

Following the conclusion of the match between Mumbai and Punjab, Harbhajan and Sreesanth apparently exchanged some words after which Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth. Videos and images of a weeping Sreesanth soon went viral.

In recent years, both former India cricketers have put behind the past and have reconciled in an amicable manner. They have also openly spoken up about the incident. Speaking on the Sports Yaari show on YouTube earlier this year, Sreesanth said about the controversy:

“We have always been friends. That was just a misunderstanding and the media made a big noise out of it. I will just say that Bhajji pa has supported me from the beginning in every way, including recently with commentary tips.”

Earlier, in 2022, Harbhajan apologized for the incident and conceded that what he did was wrong, adding he was embarrassed by his act.

#2 Lasith Malinga’s no ball controversy

A screengrab of Lasith Malinga’s no ball during IPL 2019. (Pic: BCCI)

A major controversy emerged during the IPL 2019 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. RCB went down to MI by six runs in a close encounter.

The game ended when Shivam Dube was caught at long-on off Lasith Malinga’s bowling on the last ball of the match. However, replays showed that the MI pacer had overstepped, but umpire S Ravi failed to spot the same.

Had the no ball been called, one extra run would have been added to the total and RCB would have got a free hit as well. Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was left fuming after the game.

"We are playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call in the last ball. If it is a game of margins, I don't know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there," he said at the post-match press conference.

Expand Tweet

MI skipper Rohit also backed Kohli and stated that “these kind of things are not good for cricket”.

#3 Rohit Sharma’s contentious dismissal during IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma getting bowled by Sandeep Sharma during IPL 2023. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Rohit himself was at the center of what was deemed as a controversial dismissal during IPL 2023. In a league match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, RR pacer Sandeep Sharma bowled a knuckle ball that foxed the MI skipper. He failed to pick the variation and was bowled as the zing bails lit up.

Some replays of the dismissal, however, seemed to indicate that RR keeper and captain Sanju Samson’s gloves moved the bails and not the ball. The incident soon went viral on social media, with many Mumbai Indians fans claiming that Rohit was given out erroneously.

IPL’s social media handles, however, later shared a clip of Rohit’s dismissal in which it can be clearly seen that the ball dislodged the bail and not Samson’s gloves.