3 biggest differences between RR and RCB in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will soon lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator match. Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to this playoffs game, where the two 'royal' franchises of IPL 2024 will battle to stay alive in the competition.

A month ago, no one would have predicted an Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024. RR had won seven out of their first eight matches, while RCB lost seven out of their first eight games.

RR lost all the momentum they had and went on a losing spree. Their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders ended with no-result, leading to a third-place finish for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 points table.

On the other side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru built a winning streak of six matches to storm into the top 4. They even improved their net run rate with big wins and secured the fourth position in the standings.

Before the RR vs RCB match begins in the IPL 2024 playoffs, here's a list of the three biggest differences between Rajasthan and Bengaluru this season.

#1 Rajasthan Royals do not have a proper backup for their English star, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru have

Both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru relied on an English star in their batting lineup. While Jos Buttler took up the responsibility of scoring runs at the top of the order for the Royals, Will Jacks' inclusion changed the campaign of Bengaluru this season.

Unfortunately for both teams, Buttler and Jacks have left IPL for national duty. Buttler's absence has left a major hole in the RR squad because the backup option Tom Kohler-Cadmore has little experience of playing in Indian conditions. It is his first IPL season, and he has never played international cricket as well.

Meanwhile, RCB brought Glenn Maxwell back into the match squad after Jacks' departure. Maxwell is an international cricket and IPL veteran, who has won multiple championships.

#2 Rajasthan Royals rely on specialists, while RCB have quality all-rounders

Since the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Rajasthan Royals have struggled to fill in the all-rounder's spot in their match squad. They tried out some world-class talents like James Neesham, Jason Holder and Rovman Powell, but none of them could match the expectations.

Meanwhile, RCB have three quality all-rounders in their first-choice XI. Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green are among the world's best all-rounders, while uncapped all-rounder Swapnil Singh has proven to be a lucky charm for the Royal Challengers. Even leg-spinner Karn Sharma has showcased his batting talent in IPL 2024.

#3 Spin is RR's main weapon in IPL 2024, while RCB attack with pace

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the Rajasthan Royals this season with 17 scalps in 13 matches. The right-arm leggie has received fine support from veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has seven wickets, including one three-wicket haul in IPL 2024.

On the other side, all of RCB's top four wicket-takers are pace bowlers. The quartet of Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Cameron Green and Lockie Ferguson has delivered the goods regularly for RCB. This quartet has played a major role in RCB's turnaround, and they will hold the key to their team's success in tonight's game.

