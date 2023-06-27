3 bowlers who could be in IPL contention to watch out for during the remainder of TNPL 2023

The 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League (IPL) has seen several bowlers break out of obscurity to secure deals with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

The TNPL is considered one of the best state-level T20 leagues in the country, and it's easy to see why. In the batting department, names like Shahrukh Khan, Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan, among several others, have been handed IPL deals on the back of their exploits.

In the bowling department, the likes of T Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar have gone on to become integral members of IPL sides after impressing in the TNPL. This season is no different, with a few lesser-known bowlers coming up with eye-catching displays.

Here are three bowlers who could be in IPL contention to watch out for during the remainder of TNPL 2023.

#3 G Periyaswamy

G Periyaswamy's unique action and yorker-bowling ability make him a valuable asset

G Periyaswamy is one bowler who has already been part of IPL sides, albeit as a net bowler. He has been seen in practice sessions of teams like the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and has been touted to be a name to watch out for in the recently conducted auctions.

Periyaswamy hasn't had a great TNPL campaign so far by his standards. He has recorded three wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 9 for the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, but it must be noted that he bowls at tough stages of the innings and is going to get better as the tournament progresses.

Periyaswamy's slingy action, yorker accuracy and variations will hold him in good stead as he attempts to pick up a maiden IPL contract.

#2 Gurjapneet Singh

Gurjapneet Singh missed the entirety of TNPL 2022 with a long-term injury, but he seems to be back to his best this time around.

Playing for the Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP), the left-armer has picked up seven wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 5.86. He has been penetrative with the ball and seems to have upped his pace apart from mixing up his variations well.

Gurjapneet has all the makings of a solid fast bowler, and his left-arm angle will be a massive bonus for IPL teams on the lookout. Only 24 years of age, he's bound to be in the mix at a higher level in the immediate future.

#1 Sunny Sandhu

Sunny Sandhu is still a work in progress, but he has shown glimpses of his immense potential over the course of the last two TNPL seasons.

The 19-year-old, who plays for the Salem Spartans (SS) now, has returned five wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 7.76. He can swing the ball both ways, and despite his age, he has been able to hurry the batters with hard lengths at pace.

Sandhu has also displayed some batting ability, even being sent in ahead of captain Abhishek Tanwar in the previous game. He is definitely one to watch out for, and IPL scouts will probably already have their eye on the seamer.

