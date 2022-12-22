3 bowlers MI could sign at IPL 2023 auction to partner Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer

In about three months' time, Mumbai Indians (MI) fans might see their dream of watching Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer bowl in tandem get fulfilled. Both pacers have had their injury woes but are likely to be fit in time for the IPL 2023 season.

Although it will be a mouth-watering prospect to see Bumrah and Archer hunt in pack, the reality is that there will be days when the world-class duo would need support. That's why the Mumbai think tank probably added Jason Behrendorff to their ranks through trade.

However, there are also some bowlers in the IPL 2023 auction pool who could interest the five-time champions. On that note, here's a look at three such bowlers who could form a lethal pace trio with Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer for Mumbai Indians:

#3 Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson had withdrawn his name from the mega auction last year but is a part of the pool of players available for the upcoming season. He did feature for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021, playing nine games and picking up as many wickets.

Although the pacer has played just eight T20Is for New Zealand and is considered more of a longer-format bowler, his ability to swing the ball both ways could be quite handy at the Wankhede.

The tall speedster would also get to work with fellow Kiwi and legendary pacer Shane Bond, who is Mumbai's bowling coach, and could have a well-defined role with the new ball. That would give the captain the freedom to rotate Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer as per requirement.

#2 Jason Holder

Jason Holder was quite a utility player for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last season, especially with the ball. Perhaps that's why it was a bit baffling to see LSG let the former West Indies captain go back into the auction pool.

However, Mumbai Indians showed interest in Holder in last year's mega auction and could go hard for him once again. With star all-rounders like Sam Curran, Cameron Green and Ben Stokes grabbing headlines, Mumbai will hope to snap up Holder at a bargain.

More importantly, Holder's style of bowling could be perfect for the conditions at the Wankhede, which offer pace and bounce if the bowler hits the right areas. He would also form a fabulous trio with Bumrah and Archer due to his ability to bowl during any phase of an innings.

#1 Reece Topley

The one name that might be on top of Mumbai's wishlist among bowlers is England's Reece Topley. The tall left-arm seamer enjoyed a sensational white ball series against India earlier this year, which would have naturally caught the attention of many IPL franchises.

Had it not been for a freak injury, Topley would have been a T20 World Cup winner too. He has proved his ability to swing the new ball and also has variations up his sleeve in the middle overs anddeath.

With Mumbai Indians having had a history of using two overseas options with Bumrah as a pace battery, the trio of Topley-Bumrah-Archer could spell trouble for the opposition.

