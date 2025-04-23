3 captains to have scored multiple ducks against a single team in an IPL season ft. Rishabh Pant

For years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen batters plunder runs for fun. Big scores and scintillating batting performances have become the norm of this league over time.

With all the attention and focus on batters, it is often challenging for the bowlers to make their mark. However, the IPL has also seen and continues to see several occasions where bowlers have gotten the better of batters, not allowing them to open their accounts as well.

For instance, in the recent IPL 2025 clash between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), LSG skipper Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a duck. Pant joined a list of skippers getting out on a duck more than once against a single IPL team in the same season.

On that note, let us find out who the other captains are on this rare list for the unwanted feat.

3 captains with multiple ducks against a single team in an IPL season

IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma got out for ducks on both occasions against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the 2018 IPL. Rohit was the captain at the time.

MI played RR for the first time that season in Jaipur. As they batted first, Rohit came to the crease at number five. Unfortunately, he was run out off the very first delivery he faced and was hence dismissed for a first-ball duck.

In the reverse fixture at the Wankhede Stadium, the former MI skipper batted at No. 3. However, he failed to score in this game as well. He was sent back for another first-ball duck after being caught by Jaydev Unadkat off Jofra Archer's bowling.

#2 Eoin Morgan

England v Sri Lanka - T20 International Series Second T20I - Source: Getty

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan is also on this rare list of captains getting out for a duck multiple times against the same team in a single edition of the league.

In the 2021 IPL, KKR faced the Delhi Capitals (DC) thrice. On all three occasions, Morgan failed to score. They first met in Ahmedabad, where KKR batted first and Morgan was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Lalit Yadav. In their second meeting in Sharjah, Morgan was sent back once again for a two-ball duck, this time by Ravichandran Ashwin.

The two sides met for the third time in the same season when they faced each other in the second qualifier. Even on this occasion, Morgan was bowled by Anrich Nortje for a three-ball duck. Therefore, he got out for ducks against DC thrice in the 2021 season.

#1 Rishabh Pant

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant is the latest entrant on this list. In the ongoing 2025 season, LSG have faced Delhi twice and have lost both games. Pant failed to open his account in both the matches.

They first met earlier this season in Visakhapatnam. Rishabh Pant batted at number four in this game but could not score a single run after facing six balls. He was sent back by his former teammate Kuldeep Yadav.

In their most recent encounter at home in Lucknow, Pant walked out to bat as late as number seven. He could face only two balls in the innings and was bowled by Mukesh Kumar for a two-ball duck.

