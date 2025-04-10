 3 changes CSK can consider for IPL 2025 clash vs KKR ft. Anshul Kamboj 

The alarm bells are ringing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side, who are unable to stitch together a win in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Four consecutive losses despite trying out 17 players already is alarming to say the least, and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is desperate for a combination that might succeed.

Their task does not get any easier as it is the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), lined up next. The comfort and advantage of playing at home might have been a welcome factor had CSK not lost their previous two matches at the iconic Chepauk.

With problems nearly plaguing every department for the Men in Yellow, tweaks in the playing XI are inevitable in a bid to return to winning ways. On that note, let us take a look at three changes that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can consider for the IPL 2025 clash vs KKR.

#1 Anshul Kamboj for Mukesh Choudhary

CSK's ploy to support Khaleel Ahmed with another left-arm pacer in the powerplay has just not worked so far. Mukesh Choudhary, despite his ability to swing the ball well, has not offered the control that CSK desperately needs to tie down both ends and create a bit of pressure.

CSK fought tooth and nail to acquire Kamboj's signing at the auction, considering the fact that he is an uncapped player, who has played three IPL matches. He was CSK's second most expensive seam bowler at the event after Khaleel Ahmed, but has been near the bottom in the pecking order so far.

The right-arm pacer, with his ability to hit the deck hard and not stray away from his line and length, is a good option for both the powerplay and the middle overs. Such a formula has worked in the IPL so far, with the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Prasidh Krishna, making some serious impact, despite being traditional bowlers on paper.

#2 Shreyas Gopal for R Ashwin

R Ashwin's highly anticipated return to the franchise has been a nightmare in a nutshell. Acquired for a hefty price tag, the off-spinner's recent displays unfortunately show that his poor numbers in IPL 2024 were not an anomaly. The veteran has tried to keep up with the times with his variations and tweaks, but it has not proven effective against some clean hitting.

Logic does not dictate Ashwin's exclusion from the playing XI since KKR have several left-handed batters in their lineup. But, pitting the off-spinner against the left-handed batters has proven to be counter-productive for CSK in the season.

Brought on as a favorable match-up against the likes of Nitish Rana and Priyansh Arya, the veteran was ruthlessly taken on with a flurry of boundaries. Those expensive overs have put CSK on the back foot, almost to the point of no return. CSK have not been able to apply the traditional squeeze in the middle overs through their spinners.

Noor Ahmed has had a good campaign so far, while Jadeja offers depth to the side with his batting, which leaves Ashwin to be axed. The frontline choice would be Shreyas Gopal, who offers something different, being a right-arm wrist spinner. Well capable of bowling the wrong'uns consistently, he has a decent record against the left-handed batters.

Gopal has conceded 395 runs in 295 balls against such batters in the IPL, picking up 16 wickets at an average of 24.68, which are respectable numbers. He also has a favorable match-up against his former teammate Ajinkya Rahane. The pair played together for RR in the past, and Gopal has managed to dismiss the right-handed batter once in the two outings they have been against each other. Also, he has only conceded 17 runs off 16 deliveries against the veteran batter.

#3 Vansh Bedi for Vijay Shankar

More so than any department, it is CSK's middle order that seems outdated when compared to the rest. In a time, where teams have batters who can keep the momentum going after the powerplay, CSK have failed to catch up. Granted that the middle order batters have been let down by the top order, and their woes, but even on paper, it seems like a formula that will not work even after a good platform.

The dispensable prospect in the middle order is arguably Vijay Shankar. Although, he has been among the runs, he is not the kind of profile that CSK need at No.4. He is playing as a pure batter, meaning that there is no loss of a bowling option and no hampering of the squad's balance.

Currently, the responsibility of providing a push in the middle overs lies solely on Shivam Dube, once the top order batters depart. With him not being in the best of form, he cannot be tasked to do the task single-handedly.

CSK have already tried and tested with Deepak Hooda and Rahul Tripathi, and it may be time for other players to come into the picture. Youngsters like Shaikh Rasheed, Andre Siddarth, and Vansh Bedi are eagerly waiting for an opportunity, and their hunger can be something that CSK can tap into.

Vansh Bedi, in particular, comes across as a very dynamic option. He scored 221 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 185.71 in the 2024 Delhi Premier League (DPL). CSK are desperate for such a burst of positivity or a spark in the middle overs that can keep them in the hunt.

