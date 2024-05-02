3 changes CSK might make for their next IPL 2024 clash ft. Matheesha Pathirana

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were treated to a rather disappointing seven-wicket defeat by Punjab Kings in the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 1, Wednesday.

Batting first, CSK set up a decent total of 162/7 in their quota of twenty overs thanks to a 48-ball 62 from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

In reply, however, the hosts lost seamer Deepak Chahar to a hamstring injury after just two deliveries, and had to make do with the others in their bowling attack.

PBKS made good use of this advantage that they had and chased the target down in just 17.5 overs, with Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw guiding them with stellar knocks.

CSK will face-off against PBKS yet again, this time away from home at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5, and will want to avenge this defeat of theirs at home.

However, for that to happen, they will have to make several changes in their side, both due to tactical reasons and injuries that have forced their hand.

In this listicle, we take a look at three changes that CSK might make for their next game.

#1 Sameer Rizvi for Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has not been in good touch this IPL. [CSK]

One of the first changes that CSK should make is to bring in Sameer Rizvi for the struggling Ajinkya Rahane.

The latter, who came into the IPL this season on the back of leading Mumbai to their 42nd Ranji Trophy title by defeating Vidarbha in the final at the Wankhede Stadium, struggled for runs in red-ball cricket too.

Unfortunately, his woes have not subsided with the change in format. CSK, however, have shown immense faith in him so far, which sadly, has to change if they are to aim for a spot in the playoffs.

Rahane has played all 10 of CSK's games this season, and his highest is the 45 that he got against the Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam.

He has just two thirty-plus scores apart from that in the nine innings that he has walked out to bat.

Rizvi, on the other hand, is bound to bring in a breath of fresh air with him owing to his supreme six-hitting ability. He was brought in as an impact substitute on Wednesday, and is expected to be named in the playing XI on Sunday.

Although Rahane's departure will leave CSK an opener short, they will have to make do with a temporary solution by asking either Rizvi or Moeen Ali to bat at the top of the order.

#2 Simarjeet Singh for Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar's absence from the CSK side for their next game has been necessitated by the hamstring injury that he picked up against PBKS at Chepauk on Wednesday.

The Rajasthan and India seamer limped off the field after bowling just two deliveries in the first over of the second innings.

Eventually, PBKS were able to make use of CSK's ineptitude without Chahar on the field and chase down the 163 runs asked of them in 17.5 overs.

Chahar's absence casts a shadow of gloom over CSK's hopes for qualification for the playoffs this season. In his absence, Delhi seamer Simarjeet Singh can be brought into the side by the team management.

Simarjeet has not had a game for the Chennai-based franchise this season and the last, but he did well for them when given an opportunity in the 2022 season.

Although he does not have a lot of game time under his belt, Simarjeet can be a good option to replace the injured Chahar in the playing XI.

#3 Matheesha Pathirana for Mustafizur Rahman

Expand Tweet

Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman, who is the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL this season with 14 scalps, will have to fly back to his home country as the No Objection Certificate obtained by him from his board was valid only till May 1.

Rahman was expected to go back to Bangladesh and be a part of the squad that will take on Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series, but the selectors decided to give him some time to recover after a hectic IPL and pick him only for the last two games.

Despite his absence from the national team for the first three T20Is, Rahman has to go back home, and this is going to be a big blow to the CSK bowling attack.

In his absence, Sri Lankan seamer Matheesha Pathirana is expected to come in although he too is a doubtful starter as he has gone back home to obtain a visa to the USA for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

However, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has expressed the hope that Pathirana will be available for selection for the game against PBKS in Dharamsala.

