3 changes GT should make for their IPL 2023 clash against SRH

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to play their final home fixture in the league stage of IPL 2023 when they take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15.

The Hardik Pandya-led side suffered a 27-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12. If not for Rashid Khan's belligerent unbeaten 79, the margin could have been far worse for the table-toppers.

With a win set to secure a berth in the playoffs as well as the top two, the Titans will be keen to brush that aside as a blip and return to their dominant best against SRH, who need nothing short of a win to keep their threadbare playoff hopes alive.

While it is hard to expect too many changes at this stage of the tournament, there are a few that GT can certainly consider as far as their combination is concerned. We take a look at three such possible changes they can make against SRH:

#1 B Sai Sudharsan for Abhinav Manohar

Aside from a Player of the Match-winning knock of 42 off 21 against the Mumbai Indians (MI), Abhinav Manohar hasn't set the stage alight in IPL 2023. While he did grab his opportunity to keep an in-form B Sai Sudharsan on the bench, the Titans can certainly consider recalling the latter for their match against SRH.

What it does is provide them with an additional left-handed batter to take on select matchups. With left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma and leg-spinner Mayank Markande to tackle, Sudharsan will offer GT a point of difference should they need a left-right combination in the middle.

Aside from this, it will also allow skipper Hardik to hold himself back and time his entry according to the demands of the game scenario, rather than having to face the music early in the powerplay. With Rashid Khan showcasing his prowess with the bat, GT have enough finishing firepower to fall back upon later in any case and should manage without Manohar.

#2 R Sai Kishore for Mohammad Shami

It's no secret that SRH have struggled massively against left-arm spin in IPL 2023. From Ravindra Jadeja at Chepauk to Krunal Pandya in Hyderabad, they have found a new nemesis just about every other game.

While GT have a left-arm wrist-spinner in Noor Ahmad, the time might have come for them to activate project R Sai Kishore. Funnily enough, he debuted for them only towards the business end of the previous season but left a big impact with six wickets in five matches, including the final.

While Mohammad Shami has been incredibly consistent throughout IPL 2023, he could do with a break to rejuvenate himself ahead of the playoffs, which GT ought to make barring a massive slip-up. With a WTC final to be played as well, Shami can be handed a well-deserved rest, and Monday presents the Titans the perfect opportunity to that end.

#3 Shivam Mavi for Alzarri Joseph

Shivam Mavi was paid the big bucks at the IPL 2023 auction, shortly after which he went on to make his India debut in the T20I format. 12 matches into GT's campaign, though, he is yet to make his bow for the season.

While a part of it is down to how the likes of Mohit Sharma have grabbed their opportunities, the hosts might want to give Mavi some game time against SRH, should the need arise to play him later on. With Alzarri Joseph's form being a cause of concern, it won't be a bad idea to try out the young seamer.

It is also worth noting that Josh Little is set to return to the setup, with Ireland's ODI series against Bangladesh coming to a conclusion. He could walk into the playing XI in place of Joseph once he's back, so it won't harm GT if they leave the latter out and give Mavi a go to get him into some bowling rhythm.

What changes do you think GT must make for their IPL 2023 clash against SRH? Have your say in the comments section below!

