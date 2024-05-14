3 changes LSG should make for must-win clash vs DC in IPL 2024 ft. Kyle Mayers

The Lucknow Super Giants will travel to the capital of India take on the Delhi Capitals in game 64 of IPL 2024 at the Feroz Shah Kotla (Arun Jaitley Stadium) on May 14, Tuesday.

For LSG, this is a must-win encounter to stay relevant in the race for the playoffs, while DC too find themselves in a similar position at the league table at the time of writing.

LSG were thrashed by SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets in the city of pearls in their previous game within ten overs, and that is a memory they will have to take out of their mind on Tuesday.

They will have to make several changes, both to their approach and their playing XI, to have any sort of upper hand over DC in this match.

In this listicle, we take a look at three changes that LSG must make in this game:

One of the biggest changes LSG will be keen on making is bringing in Kyle Mayers for the struggling Quinton de Kock.

Although the latter did score a half-century a few games ago against Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, it may be the right time to bring the West Indian into the side.

Mayers has not yet played in the IPL this season, and this will give him the opportunity to showcase his wares and help salvage LSG's campaign somewhat.

Similar to de Kock, Mayers is known to be explosive with the bat in hand but he can also bowl handy medium pace.

#2. Yudhvir Singh for Yash Thakur

Expand Tweet

Another change that the LSG management will be keen on making is by bringing in pacer Yudhvir Singh for Yash Thakur.

This will be a like-for-like replacement given how expensive the latter has been of late.

In the last five games that Thakur has played, he has conceded figures of 0-47, 1-46, 1-50, 1-47 and 1-45.

Yudhvir, however, has played in just one game so far, and picked up a wicket first ball against KKR in Lucknow when he came on as a concussion substitute for Mohsin Khan.

LSG will benefit from the added yard of pace that Yudhvir brings to the table.

#3. Shamar Joseph for Naveen-ul-Haq

Naveen-ul-Haq was one of the LSG bowlers who conceded runs by the canter against SRH in their infamous defeat a few days ago in Hyderabad.

Although he picked up three wickets against KKR in the game prior to that in Lucknow, it might be the right time to bring in young Shamar Joseph in his place.

Despite Joseph proving to be quite expensive in that same game against KKR, he might be able to bring something new to the table in this one against DC.

Naveen has not done too bad to merit an exclusion from the playing eleven, but since the IPL rules stipulate only four overseas players, he may have to be sacrificed if the management is keen on giving Joseph another chance.

