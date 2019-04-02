IPL 2019: 3 Changes RCB need to implement to turn their season around

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a forgettable start to IPL 2019, having lost all their matches so far. The defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 118 runs meant that they are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a very poor NRR.

The franchise is famous for its big names, but those big names have failed to fire collectively as a team.

Kohli will have to lead from the front to give RCB their first win of the tournament

Individuals can win you matches, but titles are always won by teams. This has been the problem for RCB over the years, as they are over-reliant on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

With the Bangalore-based franchise still in search of their elusive title, let's have a quick look at the changes their skipper needs to deploy to turn their season around.

1. Bringing consistency to the batting order

Parthiv Patel has opened with three partners so far. Kohli, Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer have all got chances at the top, but no one has been given enough time to settle into the role permanently.

The skipper needs to address this issue as soon as possible and look for a stable batting order, especially at the top.

2. Getting a reliable finisher in the lower middle order

Marcus Stoinis (R) played for the Punjab franchise last year

RCB have given the finisher role to Shivam Dube, who has been exceptional in the domestic arena. But Dube lacks big-stage experience and is still getting accustomed to franchise cricket.

Bangalore had roped in Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis last year. After being unavailable for the first three matches due to international commitments, the Aussie has now joined the RCB camp.

Stoinis could be a vital cog in the RCB setup as he can be the finisher they need in the middle order, while also contributing with the ball.

3. Finding a death overs specialist

RCB have one of the poorest economy rates in the last five overs, so it's surprising that they haven't tried Tim Southee yet. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are good bowlers upfront but they tend to go for runs at the death.

With Nathan Coulter-Nile also joining the RCB camp, one of him or Southee is expected to replace Colin de Grandhomme in the lineup. Kohli would hope that fixes the death overs problem at least to an extent.

