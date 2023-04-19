3 changes SRH could make after loss to MI in IPL 2023

The Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 14 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday (April 18) in yet another close finish in IPL 2023. It was MI's third consecutive win, taking them up to sixth in the standings.

Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led team posted a competitive 192/5 in 20 overs. The MI batting effort was headlined by Cameron Green (64* runs off 40 balls), who finally justified his high price tag, and Tilak Varma (37 runs off 17 balls), who continued his rich vein of form.

In reply, SRH were off to a poor start and were reduced to 72/4 in 9.1 overs, before a slow but steady knock from Mayank Agrawal (47 runs off 42 balls) and a swashbuckling cameo from Heinrich Klassen (36 runs off 16 balls) kept the hosts in the game. However, wickets kept falling following their dismissal as they were eventually bowled out for 178 in the final over.

On that note, let’s look at three changes that the franchise could consider making for their next game against the Chennai Super Kings.

#1 Glenn Phillips in for Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has been a part of the SRH squad for a few years now and is yet to deliver consistently. He was picked as an all-rounder but has not even bowled a single over in IPL 2023. SRH played against MI with only three foreigners. Thus, rather than playing an inconsistent Abhishek Sharma, the team should bring in the experienced Phillips, who has been in great form of late. At just 26 years old, Phillips could also be one for the future if groomed properly.

#2 Kartik Tyagi in for Thangarasu Natarajan

T Natarajan has struggled with his line and length in the last three games and has been taken to the cleaners. In the last three matches, the left-arm seamer has been smashed for 50, 54 and 40 runs in his quota of four overs. Meanwhile, Kartik Tyagi, who once defended four runs in the final over for the Rajasthan Royals against the Punjab Kings, is yet to play a single game this season. Thus, the SRH team management should consider bringing in Tyagi for Natarajan for their next game.

#3 Fazalhaq Farooqi in for Thangarasu Natarajan

If SRH are adamant to keep backing Abhishek Sharma, the vacant overseas player's position can be filled by Fazalhaq Farooqi. Farooqi, who was instrumental in Afghanistan's recent T20 series win over Pakistan, has performed decently in the two matches he has played for the franchise this season. In the seven overs that he has bowled in the tournament so far, he has given away just 54 runs at a reasonable economy rate of 7.71 and has picked up three wickets.

With that, we conclude our piece on the three changes SRH should consider making for their next game against CSK. Can you think of any changes the franchise could make? Let us know in the comments section below.

