3 concerns for GT heading into the IPL 2023 auction

The Gujarat Titans (GT) surprised everyone in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they mounted an unprecedented run to the title in their maiden campaign.

The defending champions undoubtedly have a strong squad this time around too, having released only six players. Barring Lockie Ferguson, who was traded to the Kolkata Knight Riders, none of them played big roles for the franchise in IPL 2022.

Needless to say, the Titans have most bases covered. However, they still do have a few holes on their roster. Here are three concerns for GT heading into the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 GT need quality wicket-keepers

Australia v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

This was a piece of criticism that was leveled at GT even during IPL 2022 - they didn't have a clear first-choice wicket-keeper who fit the bill to perfection.

The Titans made do with Matthew Wade and Wriddhiman Saha, with the latter in particular coming up with many important contributions at the top of the order. Rahmanullah Gurbaz warmed the bench throughout the campaign and was shipped to the Kolkata Knight Riders, presenting GT with the same problem.

GT ideally need an Indian gloveman who can bat in the middle order, one who has a long career ahead of him. Both Wade and Saha are advanced in age and cannot be relied upon to have prolific seasons all the time. Names like KS Bharat would be perfect for the Titans, as this would allow them to play an explosive overseas opener alongside Shubman Gill. Which brings us to...

#2 GT will have to find a quality overseas opener to complement Shubman Gill

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Jason Roy decided to desert the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, leaving an already depleted batting lineup without one of their biggest stars. GT managed without Roy, but they definitely need a batter capable of taking the attack to the opposition immediately.

Unfortunately, though, there aren't too many options. Phil Salt is one name that stands out from the pack, and slightly more unconventional picks like Ben Stokes might also work out for GT. But they need to be careful with the personnel they select, since another sedate batter in the top six could spell doom for the side.

#1 Captain Hardik Pandya needs a capable backup

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20

Hardik Pandya put GT on his back in IPL 2022. He batted at No. 4 and piled on the runs, while also sending down several overs at crucial stages of the innings. The all-rounder seems to be in the best shape of his life, but it would be foolish to think that there isn't a chance of him needing some breaks in the future.

So GT will be well-served in identifying a backup for their talismanic skipper. Vijay Shankar, despite his poor performances in IPL 2022, was surprisingly retained, probably for this exact reason. But the Tamil Nadu man has his shortcomings, and other alternatives are the need of the hour for the defending champions.

Domestic pace-bowling all-rounders are always rare, and GT will need to find one good enough to take some of the burden off Hardik.

