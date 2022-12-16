3 concerns for RR heading into the IPL 2023 auction

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are on the back of one of their best-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. In IPL 2022, the inaugural champions finished in the top two and reached the final, where they lost to the Gujarat Titans.

Sanju Samson led RR admirably in the previous season as he helped the team overcome several deficiencies on the roster. Even though the Royals weren't among the favorites for the title, they went nearly all the way. This time, though, they may not be as lucky.

Here are three concerns for RR heading into the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 RR don't have much money in the bank

RR have 16 names on their roster right now. They have a maximum of nine slots to fill, but have just over ₹13 crore in their purse. The IPL 2022 finalists may not have the funds needed to build a team that not only has a strong playing XI but also adequate bench strength.

In contrast, teams like the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad have almost complete playing XIs with significantly more money in the bank. RR might have to be extremely wise with their spending on December 23. If they're not, their season could be over even before it begins.

#2 RR desperately need all-rounders

This was a piece of criticism that was leveled at RR throughout IPL 2022. They somehow made do without any proper all-rounders on their roster in both the pace and the spin departments.

Ravichandran Ashwin doubled up as a floater who could be promoted in the event of early wickets to lengthen the batting order, and he frankly did a great job. But RR can't be dependent on Ashwin to perform the same role again, not just because oppositions will start planning for what was once a surprise move but also because the veteran isn't as young as he once was.

RR desperately need at least a couple of all-rounders, but as mentioned earlier, they may not be able to afford the truly good ones. How will the Royals address this issue?

#1 The Royals need reliable death bowlers

Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen and Navdeep Saini are the pace bowlers on RR's roster right now. While McCoy is a decent death-overs option, he may not make the playing XI. The others, meanwhile, aren't too reliable at the end of the innings.

The Royals were forced to shuffle around their five frontline bowlers in IPL 2022, with Yuzvendra Chahal bowling several overs at the death. The leg-spinner didn't let his captain down, picking up a bagful of wickets, but he has suffered a dip in form since and might be taken to the cleaners this time around.

RR need quality death bowlers, who are hard to come by in an IPL auction. Unless they manage to develop the likes of Prasidh and Sen, they might be in trouble.

