3 DC players RR should target if they trade out Sanju Samson ft. KL Rahul

The IPL trade talks around Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson have picked up steam once again ahead of the potential retention date of November 15. The latest reports (via ABP Live) suggest that the 30-year-old wicketkeeper has attracted interest from the Delhi Capitals (DC).Both teams missed the IPL 2025 playoffs and are looking to retool their squads to have all bases covered for next season. After reportedly requesting a trade from RR, Samson looked to be headed to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with potential discussions between the teams transpiring louder than ever.However, those talks have died down, and DC appear to be the latest franchise interested in Samson's services. At ₹18 crore, trading the Kerala gloveman could help RR iron out several of their apparent flaws in the roster in return.The inaugural IPL champions were exposed in many departments last season, resulting in their ninth-place finish. As massive a loss as Samson will be, trading him to DC should help RR bolster their lineup, should they be shrewd in acquiring players from DC.On that note, let us look at the three DC players RR should target the most if they trade skipper Sanju Samson ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.#1 KL RahulKL Rahul is the most obvious like-to-like replacement for Sanju Samson in terms of role and caliber, should RR and DC get involved in a trade. Furthermore, the former is priced at only ₹14 crore, compared to Samson's ₹18 crore, meaning RR can also acquire another player or two totaling ₹4 crore in return.Wicketkeeping aside, Rahul offers incredible versatility with the ability to open the batting or bat in the middle-order. The 33-year-old performed both roles for DC in IPL 2025 with much success, finishing with 539 runs in 13 games at an average of almost 54 and a strike rate of 149.72.Rahul also has vast captaincy experience in the IPL and for Team India, meaning RR have an ideal replacement option for Samson at the helm. A near 500-run bank, the veteran right-hander offers incredible flexibility to an RR franchise often stuck with one-dimensional players in their batting lineup.#2 Kuldeep YadavRR were found wanting in the spin department in this year's IPL after letting go of the successful combination of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. The attempt to replace the pair with the Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga fell flat as RR struggled for control and penetration in the middle overs.Both spinners traveled at over nine runs per over in their 11 matches, as the side struggled to keep a check on the opposition's scoring. Given the importance of returning to their strategy of tasking a bona fide Indian spinner to lead the middle overs, RR must consider Kuldeep Yadav at the top of their list of players acquired in return for Sanju Samson.Kuldeep was at his usual best in IPL 2025 despite playing half his games on the smaller Delhi grounds, finishing with 15 wickets at an average of 24.06 and an economy of 7.07. The 30-year-old has been in spectacular form for Team India also, recently finishing as the leading wicket-taker in their 2025 Asia Cup triumph.Priced at ₹13.25 crore, Kuldeep could be the central piece for RR in a trade that could also help them land a couple of other role players for Samson's ₹18 crore.#3 Vipraj NigamRR have often boasted an excellent top five or six in the batting order with an equally impressive set of four bowlers. Yet, they have fallen short of achieving their ultimate goal of winning a second IPL title largely because of the lack of a genuine all-rounder.The Sanju Samson trade provides them the ideal opportunity to address this, and RR need to look no further than 21-year-old Vipraj Nigam. Possessing the rare skill set of leg-spin bowling and more than adequate batting across positions, the youngster could be the ideal No. 7 for RR.The franchise could also consider Vipraj as the perfect investment in a blossoming youngster, something they have historically been renowned for. In his maiden IPL season this year, the 21-year-old showed that he more than belonged at this level, finishing with 11 wickets and 142 runs at a strike rate of almost 180.Priced at only ₹ 50 Lakhs, RR should jump at the opportunity to acquire the young talent now before he becomes a high-priced star in the future.