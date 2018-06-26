3 English batsmen Mumbai Indians should consider for next year's IPL

After the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, the Mumbai Indians should take note of these three English batsmen for IPL 2019.

Masoom Alli ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 17:36 IST

If you followed the recently concluded ODI series between England and Australia, one thing that you would have noticed is that England have definitely adopted a much more ruthless and aggressive approach to their cricket. This is a massive change to the way in which England have traditionally played their limited overs cricket and may signal a new dawn for the sport in England.

The series will be remembered for the record-breaking total set by England - 481/6 - something which should signal just how far English cricket has come. Being attacking with the bat was something England never quite placed a lot of emphasis on and the manner in which the batsmen went about their business during the series against Australia highlights just how significantly they have changed the way they play their cricket.

There are a lot of English players who performed exceptionally well during this series and each win was not restricted to the performance of one specific individual. There are a lot of different players who have made the world take notice of them and this bodes well for the ICC Cricket World Cup which will be taking place next year.

This also bodes well for their IPL prospects. England showed that they have players who can hit the ball a long way and who can be destructive during the death overs. This has been a characteristic which has eluded English sides of the past and which has often been a contributing factor for them doing poorly during ICC events or other international series.

Many of the English batsmen showed their skills and ability to be destructive when the need arose and have made a strong case for being picked up at next year's IPL auction. This article will look at 3 English players the Mumbai Indians should consider for next year's IPL, to turn their fortunes around:

#1 Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan needs no introduction when it comes to the cricketing world. Known for his hard-hitting ability and aggressive style, the Mumbai Indians may well benefit from Morgan's ability to take the game away from the opposition.

It is not merely his ability to hit the ball to all sides of the cricket ground that makes him such a key player. Morgan does have experience in the IPL as well as leadership experience with his national side. This is something which the Mumbai Indians clearly seemed to be lacking whenever their middle order was out to bat without any senior player being present at the crease. The batsmen didn't seem to know how to pace the chase when it came to the final few overs and a batsman such as Morgan can really help to control the innings during the latter stages.

He is a decent player of spin and has the ability to find the gaps and keep the scoreboard ticking. This is a trait which the Mumbai Indians would find very attractive which might just make Morgan a man they would want to consider in their plans for next year's tournament.

Morgan had a wonderful series against Australia and highlighted his ability to score runs quickly. His performance this series should remind the world of what a destructive batsman he still is and how he can take the game away from the opposition.