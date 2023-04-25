Over the years, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have had the services of some absolute stars of the game. Some of them include AB de Villers, Andre Russell, Virender Sehwag, Morne Morkel and Gautam Gambhir. Despite the presence of such established names, the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy has eluded the franchise.

One of the reasons for the same is the constant chopping and changing that has characterized the franchise. DC has been infamous for its turbulent management, although they have improved in the last few years.

Quite a few players' careers have blossomed since leaving DC, with a number of them now delivering for another franchise.

Here, we look at three former DC players who are having a great run in IPL 2023:

3 ex-DC players who are doing great in IPL 2023

#1 Glenn Maxwell

The Delhi Capitals were the first team that Glenn Maxwell represented in the IPL. He was signed by the franchise in 2012 as a replacement for Travis Birt. He again played for DC in 2018 but had a poor season, scoring only 142 runs without registering a single fifty.

He was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021 and has been with the franchise since. In IPL 2023, Maxwell has played seven games, scoring 252 runs at a remarkable strike-rate of 188.81, including three half-centuries.

Maxwell is one of the core members of RCB and the franchise will hope for him to maintain his form for the remainder of the tournament

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan represented the Delhi Capitals from 2019 to 2021 before being bought by the Punjab Kings in 2022. Dhawan had a great run for DC as he scored over 1,700 runs across three seasons, including two centuries which came in back-to-back games.

In IPL 2023, Dhawan is the Punjab Kings' leading run-scorer. The Delhi-born batsman has only been able to play four games so far because of an injury, but he has made an impact for his team.

In the four innings, Dhawan has scored 233 runs with the help of two half-centuries, including a high score of 99*. PBKS will hope for him to return to action at the earliest and guide the team to its maiden title.

#3 Tushar Deshpande

Tushar Deshpande's first IPL gig was with the Delhi Capitals in 2020, the year in which the franchise finished as the runners-up. He didn't really have a great run as he was expensive and erratic.

Deshpande, representing CSK this year, has been quite impressive with the ball. So far, he has picked up 12 wickets in seven outings. While he has been expensive, he has shown glimpses of his potential, which MS Dhoni has also advocated for.

He is sixth on ESPN Cricinfo's impact index for bowlers in IPL 2023 and CSK will hope for him to continue his good form.

