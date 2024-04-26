3 fast-bowlers who can replace Mitchell Starc in KKR's playing 11 vs PBKS in IPL 2024 ft. Vaibhav Arora

Mitchell Starc, the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been struggling with his form big time at the ongoing 2024 edition of the tournament. Ahead of this season, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought him for a record-breaking ₹24.75 crore.

Everyone, the team members and fans, had high expectations from the Australian pacer who entered the IPL 2024 on the back of a World Cup-winning run with his national side. Nonetheless, the pressure of justifying the price tag eventually played a huge role in his form, which dipped significantly.

Having played seven matches so far this season, Starc has only picked up six wickets while remaining wicketless in four games. His economy rate has also been on the higher side and he has conceded 287 runs in the seven games, crossing the 50-run mark on three occasions.

Though KKR have been doing well as a team, occupying the second spot on the IPL 2024 points table, the think tank might as well take a call on Starc’s place in the playing XI, given his current form and tendency to leak runs.

That being said, here are three players who can replace Mitchell Starc in KKR’s playing XI for their upcoming match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS):

#3 Vaibhav Arora

The right-arm medium-fast bowler has so far represented KKR in four games this season, thereby picking up at least one wicket in those outings. Vaibhav Arora currently has seven wickets from four matches, with his best figures of 3/27 this season coming in his first game against the Delhi Capitals.

Arora’s last two matches for the Kolkata-based franchise were difficult ones. Though he picked up a wicket each against Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in his recent outings, he ended up conceding 34 and 45 runs, respectively.

Though Arora’s economy too has been high, he might make his way into the side for the franchise to give Starc some time off. From the bunch of pacers at KKR’s disposal, Arora has gotten game time this season, which makes him a strong contender to replace the Aussie.

#2 Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya had a memorable debut IPL season, but the Gujarat cricketer has now gone off the radar. Though he has been active in the domestic arena, Sakariya’s struggle to play a game at the ongoing IPL season continues.

Representing Rajasthan in his maiden IPL season in 2021, Sakariya picked up a three-wicket haul in his first game against PBKS. He was then part of the Delhi Capitals in 2022 and 2023 but couldn’t leave an impact, which led to KKR roping him in at his base price of ₹50 lakh.

With Mitchell Starc’s form with the ball dipping, KKR might as well replace him with Sakariya to get the pace option in the XI. In the 19 IPL matches that he has played so far, the 26-year-old has picked 20 wickets and will be a good bowling option in the team.

#1 Dushmantha Chameera

The Sri Lankan pacer was a late addition to KKR’s squad as he replaced England’s Gus Atkinson, who opted out of the cash-rich event. Chameera represented the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last season and picked up nine wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 8.73.

Chameera hasn’t gotten a game this season, but with Starc’s form under scrutiny, the 32-year-old might as well make his way into the side to bolster KKR’s bowling lineup. Though he lacks experience of playing in the league, his international experience acts as a massive advantage.

The majority of Chameera’s international appearances for Sri Lanka have come in the T20I format, where he has picked up 55 wickets in as many matches. Though his economy too has been on the higher end, he has been a proven wicket-taking bowler for his side.

