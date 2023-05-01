3 finishers who are batting in top-4 in IPL 2023

In the T20 era of cricket and especially in the IPL, the game has taken on a thrilling new dimension. The once-humble title of finisher has undergone a transformation. In the IPL, this term has become almost synonymous with a special role designed for specific players.

No longer just batters who seal the deal, today's finishers are the masters of the grand finale. They enter the game after the tenth over and beyond, wielding their bats with a laser focus on power-hitting and boundary-smashing.

The IPL is a high-stakes game of nerves and skill, and the finishers are the ones who bring it all home with a flourish. However, teams in the IPL this season have been using these finishers in the top order with mixed results.

Here's a look at the three finishers who have played in the top order in IPL 2023:

#3 Ayush Badoni

Ayush Badoni has been promoted up the order by LSG

The young right-hander made quite a name for himself last season when he walked out to bat at number six or seven. He used to take on the bowlers from the word go and gave Lucknow the needed finishing touches. Last season, he played as a designated finisher and struck at a strike rate of 123.85.

However, Lucknow have been promoting him up the order this year and the young man has shown promise at number three and four. It is an interesting move considering Lucknow have plenty of power hitters in their side.

Badoni was not even a regular in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and he is viewed as a finisher who can provide power at the backend of the innings. It remains to be seen if he continues batting in the top four or goes back to where he shot to fame in the IPL.

#2 Shardul Thakur

Shardul has been used as a floater by KKR this IPL

Shardul Thakur has been used interestingly by the Kolkata Knight Riders this season. He has not been at his best with the ball and for all his talent with the bat, he made an impact as a finisher. However, KKR have been keen to use him as a floater and he has walked out to bat in the top four on more than one occasion.

While he played a match-defining knock of 68 earlier this season, he has not quite hit his straps as a top-order batter. This has also muddled the role of other batters in the side and KKR have not had the desired results go their way all season.

#1 Hardik Pandya

Hardik now bats at number 3 for GT this IPL

Once viewed as a successor to MS Dhoni and Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya has used himself as a top-order batter for the Gujarat Titans. He was a regular at number four for the side last season and this year he has walked out to bat at number three.

Sai Sudarshan, who was impressive in a few games earlier this season, has had to sit out because the Gujarat captain wants to be in the top three. Hardik has been off the boil with the bat and the ferocious hitting of spin bowling too has tapered away.

