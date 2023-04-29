"Drunk management" - Fans tear apart KKR for sending Shardul Thakur to bat at No. 3 in IPL 2023 clash vs GT

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) promoted bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur to No. 3 in their batting lineup in their IPL 2023 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 29.

The experiment backfired, as Thakur's stay at the crease was a brief one. The right-handed batter was dismissed without troubling the scorers, registering a four-ball duck.

Thakur perished in the fifth over of KKR's innings. He attempted to play a lofted shot down the ground off Mohammed Shami's bowling. However, he failed to get the desired connection. Mohit Sharma completed a fantastic diving catch at mid-on to send Thakur packing.

Many fans took to social media after the dismissal, trolling the KKR team management to send Thakur at No.3.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

AQUAHOLIC @aquaholic31

#GTvsKKR Shardul thakur ko kya soch ke upar bhej diya tha.. Unnecessary experiment Shardul thakur ko kya soch ke upar bhej diya tha.. Unnecessary experiment#GTvsKKR

@IamAP @wowAPatawari @KKRiders why are sending players like Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur to bat so early in the match when the situation don't demand it. I know the fact that they can bat but to get few extra runs which we aren't getting from them this isn't the right strategy. @KKRiders why are sending players like Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur to bat so early in the match when the situation don't demand it. I know the fact that they can bat but to get few extra runs which we aren't getting from them this isn't the right strategy.

Wentworth Miller @prisonbreaker45 Poor cricket this from #KKR to send shardul thakur up the order..his wicket puts pressure on other batters..he will be valuable in the lower order and he will be missed #KKR vGT #TATAIPL #TATAIPL 2023 Poor cricket this from #KKR to send shardul thakur up the order..his wicket puts pressure on other batters..he will be valuable in the lower order and he will be missed #KKRvGT #TATAIPL #TATAIPL2023

Sohail. @iamsohail__1 Shardul Thakur can bat 1/50 matches.... wrong decision to send him this early Shardul Thakur can bat 1/50 matches.... wrong decision to send him this early https://t.co/t0cZQAbpIE

Zandubaam @ravibans



#KKRvsGT Lagta hai Shardul Thakur ko pinch hitter bana ke uske career ki watt lagani hai 🤣 Lagta hai Shardul Thakur ko pinch hitter bana ke uske career ki watt lagani hai 🤣#KKRvsGT

Anish Kumar Sahoo @Anishkumarsahoo Anish Kumar Sahoo @Anishkumarsahoo @Fancricket12 @gurkiratsgill

Does Jagadeeshan open or play in top 3 for his state side?

He looks absolutely clueless with the new ball Swinging. How these players even getting chances to open for an IPL side is beyond me. Is the quality of the league deteriorated so much? Does Jagadeeshan open or play in top 3 for his state side?He looks absolutely clueless with the new ball Swinging. How these players even getting chances to open for an IPL side is beyond me. Is the quality of the league deteriorated so much? @Fancricket12 @gurkiratsgill Does Jagadeeshan open or play in top 3 for his state side? He looks absolutely clueless with the new ball Swinging. How these players even getting chances to open for an IPL side is beyond me. Is the quality of the league deteriorated so much? And now Shardul Thakur will do 1st down. Madness! Absolute Madness. Don't they do net practice? Can't coaches see their weaknesses? twitter.com/Anishkumarsaho… And now Shardul Thakur will do 1st down. Madness! Absolute Madness. Don't they do net practice? Can't coaches see their weaknesses? twitter.com/Anishkumarsaho…

Contra @justamasseur



#KKRvGT Shardul Thakur came out for a walk. Shardul Thakur came out for a walk. 😂 #KKRvGT

ColtKshatriya @KshatriyaColt @SushantNMehta They has so many hitter batsman why they need Shardul ahead don't know... They could have tried Russell he needed some good games @SushantNMehta They has so many hitter batsman why they need Shardul ahead don't know... They could have tried Russell he needed some good games

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket Shardul Thakur batting at number three when you have Venkatesh, Rinku, Rana & Russell. #KKRvGT Shardul Thakur batting at number three when you have Venkatesh, Rinku, Rana & Russell. #KKRvGT

Dharmil Shah @DharmilShah22

I have seen everything now in cricket!🤯

#KKRvGT Shardul Thakur at no. 3!I have seen everything now in cricket!🤯 Shardul Thakur at no. 3!I have seen everything now in cricket!🤯#KKRvGT

............. @nbanerjee87 @KRxtra Shardul thakur is as good a batsman as Harbhajan Singh. Would you promote Harbhajan to 3? @KRxtra Shardul thakur is as good a batsman as Harbhajan Singh. Would you promote Harbhajan to 3?

Maddy @EvilRashford



Team management needs the sack. Too many stupid decisions starting from the auction, team selection, batting order. @KKRiders Dafuq was even the point of sending Shardul Thakur at 3???Team management needs the sack. Too many stupid decisions starting from the auction, team selection, batting order. @KKRiders Dafuq was even the point of sending Shardul Thakur at 3??? Team management needs the sack. Too many stupid decisions starting from the auction, team selection, batting order.

Notably, Thakur shone with the bat for Kolkata during their second match of the season. With his 68-run knock off just 29 balls, he was instrumental in his team's 81-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Rahmanullah Gurbaz proves his worth with a fine half-century in KKR vs GT encounter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz played some quick-fire knocks for Kolkata in the first half of the tournament. However, he later lost his place in the side with Jason Roy coming in as their overseas opener.

With Roy ruled out of the contest against Gujarat due to a back spasm, Gurbaz made the most of his chance and delivered an impressive performance with the bat.

While KKR lost the likes of Narayan Jagadeesan and Shardul Thakur early on, the Afghan batter seemed unfazed and continued to play attacking shots. He completed his half-century in just 27 balls, giving his team an ideal platform to build on.

At the time of writing, Gurbaz is still at the crease. Nitish Rana and Co. will want to come up with an imposing score upfront after being asked to bat first.

The second half of IPL 2023 is of utmost importance for Kolkata, given that they are currently languishing in seventh place in the points table, having managed just three wins from eight games.

Poll : 0 votes