The Mumbai Indians had a disappointing season last year, having failed to qualify for the playoffs finishing 5th on the league table. Being considered as one of the powerhouses of the Indian Premier League, they performed well below the expectations set by them in the last couple of seasons.

The Mumbai Indians have released overseas players like Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, JP Duminy, Akila Dananjaya. Despite this, they still have a lot of overseas talent in their current squad. Having filled 7 out of the 8 overseas slots, the Mumbai Indians need to be wise while picking the last foreign player to complete the puzzle.

Let us have a look at the 3 stars players Mumbai Indians could target at the IPL Auction 2019.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer is certain to be in huge demand in the auction

Hetmyer is one of the most talented emerging players in the Caribbean. The Indian spectators witnessed his attacking prowess during the recent West Indies tour of India. He was the only standout West Indian batsman who took the strong Indian bowling attack head-on and proved to be a threat to India during the entire series.

Having scored 440 runs in 12 innings at an average of 40 and an impressive strike rate of 148.14 for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League, Hetmyer will be one of the hottest foreign property at the auction.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are known for buying quality West Indian players at the auction. This can be evident from the fact that in their current retained squad they have big hitters like Pollard and Lewis.

Hence, there is a good chance that Mumbai Indians will look to secure the services of Shimron Hetmyer for the 2019 IPL.

