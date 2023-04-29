3 former KKR players who are playing for GT in IPL 2023

The defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have played some excellent cricket this season. GT are currently third in the points table and have won five out of their seven games so far.

Today (April 29), GT are set to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR, who have not had the best of seasons so far, will take some confidence from their away win against RCB. As the Titans look to avenge their heartbreaking loss against KKR earlier in the season, Rinku Singh will be looking to continue his heroics.

Some players from Gujarat Titans will be up against a few familiar faces with whom they have played back in the day.

On that note, let’s talk about three former KKR players who now play for GT.

#1 Shubman Gill

One of the many finds of KKR over the years, Shubman Gill debuted for KKR in IPL 2018, after a tremendous U/19 World Cup campaign. In 55 innings for KKR, Gill scored 1417 runs, also winning the Emerging Player Award in IPL 2019.

KKR let go of Gill after IPL 2021 and GT drafted him in their initial picks, apart from Rashid Khan and Captain Hardik Pandya.

#2 Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha played for KKR between 2008 - 2010. In 24 innings for KKR, the keeper-batter scored 298 runs at an average of 27.09 and a strike-rate of 139.9.

Apart from KKR, Saha has played for Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and now finally for Gujarat Titans.

#3 Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi played for KKR between 2018 - 2022. He was picked by the franchise after impressing everyone at the 2018 U/19 World Cup. In the 32 matches that he played for KKR, he picked up 30 wickets.

He was picked up by the Gujarat Titans for a huge sum of ₹6 crores in the 2023 IPL Auction.

