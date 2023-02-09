3 former KKR players who will be crucial for their current teams in IPL 2023

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have stuck by their players through thick and thin over the course of their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaigns.

Among the current roster, the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have been part of the franchise for several years now and have justified being continually retained. Others like Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer made a name for themselves at KKR.

Unfortunately, though, Kolkata have had to let a few names go and these players have gone on to become integral parts of other IPL sides. Here are three former KKR players who will be crucial for their current teams in IPL 2023.

Honorable Mentions: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav

#3 Dinesh Karthik

India v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Dinesh Karthik endured an up-and-down stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders. His captaincy was inspirational at times and pedestrian at others, and his batting form was underwhelming for the most part.

In 61 matches for KKR, Karthik notched up 1,143 runs at an average of 28.58 and a strike rate of 140.42. These aren't poor numbers, but what the keeper-batter is actually capable of came to light after his move to the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

Karthik racked up 330 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 183.33 in his second stint with RCB, taking them to Qualifier 2 with his unreal finishing skills. He will be at the forefront of their charge once again, and KKR will be wondering why he left them just before he hit his prime.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav

India Nets Session

Kuldeep Yadav's career at KKR wasn't very memorable. Towards the end of his spell at the franchise, he completely lost favor with the team management and spent a considerable amount of time on the sidelines. The wrist-spinner played only 14 games over his last three seasons at the Knight Riders.

Kuldeep played a total of 45 games for KKR and picked up 40 wickets at an economy rate of 8.28. His move to the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2022 seemed to bring the best out of him as he returned 21 wickets in 14 matches as the team's frontline spinner.

Kuldeep will be DC's premier tweaker once again this year. He is bowling better than he ever has and will want another prolific season with the ball.

#1 Prasidh Krishna

England v India - 1st Royal London Series One Day International

Another player who transitioned into a leading role with the ball after leaving KKR, Prasidh Krishna, played 34 matches for the two-time IPL champions. He returned 30 wickets at an economy rate of 9.27, having been raw and untested while playing for them.

Prasidh was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for a hefty amount in the IPL 2022 mega-auction. While his death bowling wasn't always on point last year, he registered 19 scalps at an economy rate of 8.29 to play a massive role in Sanju Samson's men reaching the final of the competition.

Prasidh will be RR's premier pacer during IPL 2023 as well. He has spent some time on the sidelines with injury, though, and his return will be keenly watched.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.

Poll : Which bowler is more important to their team? Kuldeep Yadav Prasidh Krishna 0 votes