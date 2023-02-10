3 former PBKS players who will be crucial for their current teams in IPL 2023

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have never been known for stability in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Last year, despite going through a major reshuffle, they finished a disappointing sixth in the table.

Over the years, PBKS have constantly changed both their playing personnel and their support staff. They have not had a consistent captain or core, and that has been the biggest reason behind their consistently underwhelming performances in the IPL.

Punjab have let many names go and these players have gone on to become integral parts of other IPL sides. Here are three former PBKS players who will be crucial for their current teams in IPL 2023.

#3 Axar Patel

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

Before moving to the Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel played 68 matches for the Punjab Kings. The all-rounder scored 686 runs at an average of 19.06 and a strike rate of 126.57 and picked up 61 wickets at an economy rate of 7.53.

Axar's returns for DC are similar, with him having played 54 matches for the franchise. His IPL 2022 campaign was a clear reflection of his growth as a cricketer. Although the left-arm spinner wasn't quite at his best with the ball, he made important batting contributions throughout the season.

In IPL 2023, Axar will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders in Rishabh Pant's absence. He might need to move up the order, being one of the few southpaws in the batting lineup. The 29-year-old will also need to keep things tight with the ball.

#2 Glenn Maxwell

BBL - Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers

Glenn Maxwell had exactly one standout season for the Punjab Kings. In IPL 2014, the dynamic batter hammered 512 runs at an average of 34.5 and a strike rate of 187.75. Outside of that campaign, though, he was miserable for PBKS.

Maxwell finally came into his own as a batter in the IPL after moving to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Aussie racked up 513 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10, earning a retention ahead of the 2022 mega-auction.

Maxwell's average came down last year, but he still played a couple of important knocks and chipped in in other departments. He's currently recovering from a freak injury and will hopefully be at his best by the time IPL 2023 rolls around. RCB will need their star all-rounder to contribute heavily.

#1 Aiden Markram

South Africa v England - 2nd One Day International

Aiden Markram got his first taste of IPL action while playing for the Punjab Kings. He turned out in six matches for PBKS, scoring 146 runs at an average of 29.2 and a strike rate of 122.69.

Three teams bid for Markram at the IPL 2022 auction, including PBKS, but the Sunrisers Hyderabad claimed the winning bid for just ₹2.6 crore. The South African played all 14 matches for the Orange Army, making 381 runs at an average of 47.63 and a strike rate of 139.05. He also chipped in with a wicket.

Markram will be a key player for SRH in IPL 2023 despite the additions of Harry Brook and Heinrich Klaasen. Glenn Phillips is in poor form, while Nicholas Pooran was released ahead of the auction. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape skipper is even a contender to become the franchise's captain, with Kane Williamson no longer part of the side.

