3 former RCB players who are part of Joburg Super Kings for SA20 2025 ft. Faf du Plessis

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) have started their SA20 2025 campaign on a high note, winning two matches on the trot. The Men in Yellow are on the hunt for their first-ever title in what is the third edition of the tournament.

The team faced the MI Cape Town in their campaign opener, the fourth match of the league. Chasing Cape Town's 141-run target, JSK clinched a six-run win by the DLS method.

They then faced the Durban's Super Giants in their second outing of the season at Kingsmead. After opting to bat first, JSK put up 169/7 on board before restricting their opponents to 141 in 18 overs to clinch a 28-run win.

While JSK have a strong squad this time, it is worth mentioning that they have some former players of the Indian Premier League franchise- Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Trending

That said, let's look at three former RCB players who are a part of the current JSK squad for the SA20 2025.

#3 Tabraiz Shamsi

Expand Tweet

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi made his IPL debut in 2016, playing four matches and picking up five wickets for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Bengaluru) franchise. He was signed as a replacement player for Samuel Badree, who was ruled out due to an injury.

After the 2016 edition, Shamsi was seen only in the 2021 IPL, representing the Rajasthan Royals. The Proteas spinner hasn't been a prominent figure in the cash-rich event but has made a huge impact for his national side.

He is currently a part of the Joburg Super Kings squad, owned by the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. While he picked up one wicket in the team's first match, he doubled the figure in the next, tallying three scalps in two games so far.

#2 Moeen Ali

While Chennai Super Kings released Moeen Ali ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction and parted ways with the English all-rounder, the franchise showed faith in him ahead of the SA20 tournament and added him to the JSK squad.

Ali kicked off his IPL career with RCB, representing the Bengaluru-based franchise for three years before moving to CSK. He represented RCB in 19 matches, picking up 10 wickets and recording his best bowling figures as 2/18.

His best side was seen in the yellow kit, as he became a crucial cog in CSK’s core team, picking up 25 wickets in 48 matches and scoring 853 runs in as many games in four seasons.

#1 Faf du Plessis

Expand Tweet

Former RCB captain Faf du Plessis was roped in by the Joburg Super Kings ahead of the tournament’s inaugural edition and was named captain of the side. Far, who represented CSK for the majority of his IPL career, was bagged by RCB at the 2022 IPL mega auction.

Leading RCB, du Plessis played brilliantly with the bat, scoring crucial runs whenever the team required and more importantly, doing that consistently. As a leader, Faf has been top-notch as he guided RCB into the top four last year.

The Bengaluru-based franchise parted ways with him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Nonetheless, he’s proved his mettle equally well in the SA20 tournament, taking the team to a second-place finish on the points table in 2020 and fourth in the 2024 edition, qualifying for the playoffs consecutively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️