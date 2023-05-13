3 former SRH players who are now with LSG in IPL 2023

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 13. While Hyderabad are ninth in the points table with eight points from 10 games, Lucknow are fifth with 11 points from 11 matches.

As the race for playoff spots gets tighter, both teams will be keen to win Saturday’s encounter. Looking at their recent form, SRH have won two of their last three matches. They beat Delhi Capitals (DC) and even got the better of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a chase of 215 in their last match.

LSG, meanwhile, kicked off their IPL 2023 campaign on a promising note, but things have not been going well for them lately. Out of their last three matches, they have lost two, while one game was washed out due to rain. In their previous match, they went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 56 runs.

Coming back to Saturday’s clash, some players who are representing LSG in the ongoing edition have been part of the SRH camp in the past. Ahead of the Hyderabad vs Lucknow game, we look at three such names.

#1 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock had a forgettable stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Pic: BCCI)

South Africa’s keeper-batter Quinton de Kock was purchased by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹6.75 crore at the IPL 2022 auction. Before that, he had a fruitful stint with five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2019 to 2021.

The left-handed batter represented SunRisers Hyderabad in one season in 2013, which also marked his IPL debut. De Kock, however, had a forgettable edition, scoring merely six runs in three matches. He was subsequently picked up by Delhi and represented them from 2014 to 2016.

After missing out on the 2017 edition, he joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2018. Overall, De Kock has scored 2834 runs in 93 matches at an average of 32.57 and a strike rate of 134.63, with two hundreds and 20 fifties along the way.

Looking at his record for LSG, he is the second-leading run-getter for the franchise, with 578 runs in 16 matches at an average of 38.53 and a strike rate of 151.30.

#2 Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran experienced mixed fortunes in the orange jersey. (Pic: BCCI)

West Indies’ keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran was picked up by LSG at the IPL 2023 auction for a whopping ₹16 crore. Before that, he was part of SRH, having been purchased by the franchise for ₹10.75 crore.

The southpaw had a decent season for Hyderabad in 2022, scoring 306 runs in 14 matches at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 144.34, with two fifties. The franchise, however, were expecting much more from him after having shelled out over ₹10 crore and thus released him.

Pooran was part of Mumbai Indians for the 2017 season but did not play any games for the franchise. He represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) from 2019 to 2021 but was released after managing only 85 runs in 12 matches during the 2021 season.

In the ongoing edition, the 27-year-old has scored 248 runs in 11 matches at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 160, with a best of 62.

#3 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda has been a major disappointment in the IPL. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Aggressive batter and part-time spinner, Deepak Hooda was purchased by LSG for ₹5.75 crore at the 2022 auction. He had a good season with the willow, contributing 451 runs in 15 matches at an average of 32.21 and a strike rate of 136.67, with four half-centuries.

The 28-year-old, however, is having a horror run in the ongoing season, having scored a mere 64 runs in 10 matches at a paltry average of 7.11.

Hooda has represented multiple IPL franchises over the years. He was with SRH from 2016 to 2019. During his stint with the Hyderabad team, he played 47 matches, scoring 373 runs at an average of 13.81, with a strike rate of 117.66.

The right-handed batter has also been part of Rajasthan Royals (2014-2015) and Punjab Kings (2020-21). Hooda has a mediocre overall record in the IPL.

In 105 matches, he has scored 1300 runs at an average of 18.57 and a strike rate of 129.22.

Poll : 0 votes