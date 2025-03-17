3 glaring issues RCB failed to address at the IPL 2025 auction ft. a quality Indian LHB

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the pre-season camp having started at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The three-time finalists qualified for the playoffs last year but didn't go very far as they lost in the Eliminator.

This time around, RCB enter with a revamped squad. They retained just three players ahead of the IPL 2025 auction and tried to secure the signings of high-profile names in all departments.

While Bengaluru have plenty of talent on their roster, there are a couple of weaknesses that other teams can exploit. That's true of most sides in the upcoming edition of the league, given the presence of the mega-auction and how difficult it is to cover all bases.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

On that note, here are three glaring issues RCB failed to address at the IPL 2025 auction.

#3 RCB don't have a reliable wrist-spinner

The spin department was one of RCB's biggest concerns in IPL 2024. Karn Sharma and Himanshu Sharma were the two wrist-spinners in their squad, and both bowlers left a lot to be desired with their consistency and wicket-taking threat.

In IPL 2025, the Royal Challengers might face the same issue. They've signed the talented Suyash Sharma and Liam Livingstone, who can bowl a few leggies, but both bowlers aren't reliable four-over banks. Despite the presence of more experienced names like Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar, RCB opted to sign a younger name in Suyash, who might not find it easy to bowl at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

There is potential for sure, but the team still don't have a reliable wrist-spinner who can take some of the pressure off the pace attack.

#2 Bengaluru don't have an Indian left-handed spin hitter

Rajat Patidar carried the bulk of the spin-hitting burden for RCB in IPL 2024. Now the captain of the side, Patidar will be key for the franchise through the middle overs. Unfortunately, though, the skipper might not have too much support.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt aren't elite against spin, particularly post the powerplay. Jitesh Sharma can smack a few, but he's fairly inconsistent. Tim David, Krunal Pandya and Livingstone aren't overly sound when facing up against the spinners, and Devdutt Padikkal, whose role in the XI is yet to be ascertained, has also struggled against that style of bowling.

RCB should've ideally signed a left-hander capable of taking on leg-spin and left-arm spin in the middle overs from the domestic options. Jacob Bethell is available, but if he takes up an overseas slot, the team might be a bit short in lower-order batting options.

#1 RCB haven't placed much emphasis on Indian pace backups

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal and Rasikh Salam are RCB's primary Indian pacers for IPL 2025. While the former two are decent new-ball options who can chip in at the death, Rasikh has made a name for himself as a cutter exponent through the back half of innings.

However, an injury to any of these three fast bowlers could prove catastrophic to RCB's hopes. Abhinandan Singh is the only backup on the bench, and he is entirely untested at the IPL level. With only four frontline Indian pace options in their entire squad, Bengaluru are overly reliant on their main men finding both form and fitness throughout the campaign.

