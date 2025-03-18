3 GT players who are in form heading into IPL 2025 ft. Kagiso Rabada

Gujarat Titans will aim to win their second trophy when they take the field in IPL 2025. The Titans won their previous championship immediately after a mega auction in 2022. With a mega auction happening ahead of IPL 2025 as well, GT will try their best to repeat history.

The chances of GT winning their second title soon are high because of the stellar squad that the team management has assembled. With the addition of star players like Jos Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Kagiso Rabada, the GT squad looks stronger than ever.

Before the Gujarat Titans start their IPL 2025 campaign on March 25 against the Punjab Kings, here's a look at three players from their squad who are in top form.

#1 Kagiso Rabada could emerge as the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025

Former IPL Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada has moved from Punjab Kings to Gujarat Titans ahead of the new IPL season. Rabada is known for his pace and accuracy in the T20 format.

Much to the delight of GT fans, Rabada starred in MI Cape Town's SA20 championship win earlier this year. He bagged a four-wicket haul in the final against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, which helped MICT become the champions for the first time.

Rabada has eight wickets in his last three T20 matches. He also bowled a magnificent spell of 3/36 in the 2025 Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan. It should not be a surprise if the South African star is in the race to win the Purple Cap for the second time in his career.

#2 Anuj Rawat

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat has had stints with Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in previous IPL seasons. This year, he will turn up for the Gujarat Titans, who signed him for just ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Rawat is known for his big-hitting abilities. The 25-year-old has three half-centuries in his last four innings. Notably, he has been dismissed only once in his last five matches. Thus, the Gujarat Titans might be tempted to pick Rawat in their starting XI over Shahrukh Khan.

#3 Sai Sudharsan

It is rare to see Sai Sudharsan out of form. The left-handed batter has done a great job for whichever team he has played for in his career. Sudharsan played in the Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu ahead of IPL 2025. In a match against Delhi, the southpaw registered a double century, and after that, he scored a century against Australia 'A' on Australian soil.

Although Sudharsan has not played much T20 cricket after IPL 2024, he will be in great touch heading into the new season. The left-handed batter was GT's highest run-scorer in the previous IPL season. However, Sudharsan is likely to be demoted to number three this season as GT's team management may prefer Jos Buttler as Shubman Gill's opening partner.

