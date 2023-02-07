3 Gujarat Titans players who can be the MVP in Tata IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) created history when they became only the second team after inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals to win the title in their maiden season. An already well-balanced side, GT were further bolstered by the addition of some quality players in their ranks after purchasing them at the auction in December 2022.

The GT think-tank roped in the services of the likes of Kane Williamson, K.S. Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little amongst others to give their side an even better look on paper. Under the leadership of their charismatic leader Hardik Pandya, the defending champions will most definitely be a force to reckon with in the 16th edition of the world's most expensive T20 league.

Apart from their recent purchases too, GT is a side laden with quality with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and David Miller in their ranks. A team full of match-winners, several GT players will be looking to get their hands on the much-coveted IPL MVP Trophy.

On that note, let us discuss three players from the Gujarat Titans who have a great chance of winning the MVP player award.

#1 Hardik Pandya

The skipper of GT, Hardik Pandya, was instrumental in his team's success, not just with his leadership abilities but also with his performances with both bat and ball. For GT, Pandya bats at No. 4 which gives him enough time to post big scores for his franchise regularly. In the last year, Pandya has become a changed bowler, regularly bowling in and around 140 kmph, consistently hitting hard lengths.

All in all with his all-round ability and excellent athleticism on the field, Hardik Pandya is a strong contender to become the MVP of IPL 2023.

#2 Rashid Khan

The No. 1 T20I bowler in the world, Rashid Khan is one of the best bowlers in the competition. Always bowling at an excellent economy rate, Rashid Khan is the top mystery spinner in the world.

Always amongst the front-runners to win the Purple Cap in the competition, Rashid Khan is also an excellent finisher with the bat, who won several matches for GT with his swashbuckling batting last season. For his impeccable skills with the ball and aggressive approach with the bat, Rashid Khan is one of the premier bowlers for GT.

#3 Shubman Gill

By far the best batter for India in 2023, Shubman Gill is in the form of his life. Having scored four centuries by early February this year, Shubman Gill has been a headache for both Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the last couple of series.

In 12 innings this year, he has scored 769 runs at an average of 76.9, including an ODI hundred. Considering that he opens the innings for GT, Shubman Gill will have enough time in the middle and if he continues his scintillating form into the IPL, he might be a front-runner to win the much-coveted Orange Cap and MVP Award.

With that, we conclude our list of three GT players who might emerge as the MVP in IPL 2023. Can you think of any other players from GT that can win this prize? Let us know in the comments section below.

