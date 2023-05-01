3 highest individual scores by an uncapped player in IPL history 

During Match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a splendid innings of 124 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 30.

However, despite his heroics, Jaiswal ended up on the losing side as the Mumbai batters scripted a remarkable run-chase to hand RR their fourth defeat of the season.

Chasing 213 for the win, Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 29) plummeted a quick-fire half-century before Tim David's blitzkrieg of 45* (from 14 balls) guided MI past the total in an exhilarating fashion.

Having said that, the star of the night was none other than Jaiswal, who exhibited his talent and announced his arrival with a bang. However, this wasn't the first time an uncapped player stole the limelight on the back of a magnificent batting display in the cash-rich league.

In this listicle, we will take a look at the top three highest individual scores by an uncapped player in IPL history.

#3 Shaun Marsh (KXIP) - 115 off 69 vs RR, IPL 2008

The only overseas player to feature on this list, Shaun Marsh was one of the first batting stars in the IPL. In the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008, Marsh won the Orange Cap by amassing 616 runs in only 11 games, doing so at a strike rate of just below 140.

Marsh’s only IPL ton came in the 2008 season, when he hammered 115 off only 69 balls against RR in a match in Mohali. Rajasthan sent Kings XI Punjab to bat first after winning the toss but had to rue their decision as the Australian left-hander went berserk.

Marsh hit seven sixes and 11 fours in his wonderful knock as KXIP posted a mammoth 221 for 3 on the board. Rajasthan had a decent attack with the likes of Munaf Patel and Watson, but none could make an impression on Marsh on the day.

RR bowlers Pankaj Singh and Siddharth Trivedi were carted all over the park as they went for 48 in three and four overs, respectively. Marsh’s spectacular knock ended when he holed out to midwicket off Watson’s bowling.

RR went hard in their chase, but only managed 180/7 to go down by 41 runs.

Interestingly, Marsh hadn't received his national cap when he plied his trade for Kings XI in 2008. However, following his superlative season in the maiden edition of the IPL, he was selected for Australia on a white-ball tour to the West Indies.

#2 Paul Valthaty (KXIP) - 120 off 63 vs CSK, IPL 2011

Paul Valthaty celebrates his century vs CSK [IPLT20]

Another KXIP batter to feature on the list is Paul Valthaty. He was one of those players who achieved great success through the IPL but could not quite capitalize on their chances. Valthaty made headlines in the 2011 season of the IPL, scoring 463 runs in 14 games at an impressive strike rate of 136.98.

Valthaty's best innings came in the game against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he scored a brilliant 120 runs in just 63 balls, helping Punjab chase down a mammoth target of 189. This innings really propelled him into the limelight.

The KXIP opener blasted as many as 19 fours and two maximums en route to his unbeaten knock. Before CSK could fathom what had hit them, the match was out of their grasp. Even quality bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Tim Southee and Scott Styris could not make any impact.

Punjab got home with five balls and six wickets to spare. Valthaty’s innings eventually outshone the efforts of two CSK batters - Murali Vijay (74 off 43) and MS Dhoni (43 off 20).

Following his great IPL 2011 campaign, making his international debut wasn't a distant dream. Unfortunately, for him, however, a wrist injury led to him performing inconsistently and he was never the same again.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 124 off 62 vs MI, IPL 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal was over the moon following his ton vs MI [IPLT20]

With his marvelous 124 off 62, Yashasvi Jaiswal broke Paul Valthaty's record and clobbered the highest-ever individual score by an uncapped player in IPL history.

After opting to bat first, Rajasthan rode on Jaiswal's brilliant performance. Although his opening partner, Jos Buttler, played an indifferent knock of 18 from 19 balls, the young left-hander made the most of the powerplay and put the MI pacers under pressure right from the word go.

Despite losing partners at the other end, Jaiswal continued his onslaught and never backed away from going over the ropes.

Playing his pull shots, lofted drives and sweeps to perfection, Jaiswal hammered as many as 16 fours and eight lusty maximums, meaning 112 off his 124 runs came in boundaries. This was the first-ever IPL century where a batter plummeted over 90% off his runs in boundaries.

One can see how special Jaiswal's knock was by knowing that the second-best individual score by a RR batter on the night was only 18 runs (by Buttler). Even the extras conceded by the MI batters accounted for 25 runs!

Striking at a phenomenal rate of 200, the local lad from Mumbai propelled his side to a gigantic score of 212/7 in the first innings.

Unfortunately, the youngster's special innings went in vain as MI scripted the first-ever 200+ run-chase at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL history.

Jaiswal has made 429 runs across nine innings so far in the ongoing tournament and is currently the Orange Cap holder as well. If he continues to muster runs at this rate, it won't be long before the fans see the 21-year-old in Indian colors.

Poll : 0 votes