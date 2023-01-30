3 ILT20 superstars who were not part of the IPL 2023 auction

The ILT20 is one of many franchise competitions currently dominating the cricketing calendar, with some of the players participating in the league already part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) rosters.

The likes of Rovman Powell, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq are among the top performers in ILT20, and they will be seen in action later this year when the IPL 2023 season commences. However, at the same time, a few consistent performers in ILT20 so far were not up for grabs during the IPL auction due to various reasons.

Here are three ILT20 superstars who were not part of the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 Kieron Pollard

Northern Superchargers Men v London Spirit Men - The Hundred

Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard is enjoying a terrific season for MI Emirates in ILT20. He is the second-highest run-scorer with 275 runs from six matches at an average of 91.66 and has made notable contributions with the ball and on the field as well.

Pollard, however, will not be part of MI's playing roster for IPL 2023. He endured a miserable campaign in which he managed just 144 runs in 11 matches at an average of 14.4 and a strike rate of 107.46, losing his place in the playing XI towards the end of the 2022 season. The West Indian has since been appointed as the batting coach of the five-time champions.

Given Pollard's love for MI, it was understandable that he chose to move into a support staff role instead of entering the IPL 2023 auction.

#2 Alex Hales

BBL - Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder

Only one man has scored more runs in ILT20 than Kieron Pollard, and that's Alex Hales. The Desert Vipers batter has amassed a whopping 434 runs in seven matches at an average of 86.8, with one century and one score of 99.

Hales hasn't featured in the IPL since the 2018 season, when he turned out for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in six matches. The Englishman was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders roster during IPL 2022 but pulled out of the tournament citing bubble fatigue. Although KKR presumably intended to retain him, he, along with Pat Cummins and Sam Billings, withdrew from IPL 2023 citing international commitments.

A player of Hales' caliber would undoubtedly have been a treat to watch during IPL 2023.

#1 Robin Uthappa

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Robin Uthappa with the green belt for the highest run-getter in ILT20. Robin Uthappa with the green belt for the highest run-getter in ILT20. https://t.co/lselxTqp9A

Robin Uthappa's performances in ILT20 have tapered off slightly, with three single-digit scores in his last four innings. However, the Indian batter made a splash to start the competition, recording scores of 43 and 79 in his first two matches for the Dubai Capitals.

Uthappa announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket in September 2022 after being part of the Chennai Super Kings. He scored 230 runs in IPL 2022 at an average of 20.91 and a strike rate of 134.5 as the Men in Yellow finished a lowly ninth in the points table.

Uthappa is 37 years old, and although he seems to have something left in the tank, it was easy to see why he chose to walk away from the IPL.

Poll : Is Kieron Pollard still capable of contributing at the IPL level? Yes No 2 votes