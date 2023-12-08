3 Indian bowlers who could fetch big money at WPL 2024 Auction ft. Ekta Bisht

The Women's Premier League (WPL), which had its maiden season earlier this year, has proved to be a blessing for all Indian players.

The WPL aims to increase the standard of women's cricket in this country by giving them the exposure and platform to test themselves against the best in the world.

The 2024 WPL auction, which is slated to take place on December 9 in Mumbai, is also bound to throw up some exciting talents our way.

There are a total of 165 players in the fray, of which 104 are Indians and 61 are foreigners. The five franchises have 30 slots available in total, out of which nine are reserved for foreigners.

In this listicle, we bring to you three Indian bowlers who could fetch big money at the WPL 2024 auction.

#1 Simran Bahadur

Simran Bahadur fielding for India.

Simran Bahadur, who made her WODI debut for India in New Zealand in early 2022, has the possibility of going for big money in the WPL auction.

Bahadur, who has also played in six WT20Is, can give a lot of variety to the side that decides to pick her. The Delhi-born cricketer can also bat well and being a southpaw helps her cause.

She can provide a lot of quality and versatility in the lower middle order with the bat and then come back to swing the ball, which is her primary skill.

She has already been a part of the Trailblazers and the Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge, the precursor to the WPL.

#2 Ekta Bisht

The wily left-arm spinner, who is not a part of India's plans at the moment, still has it in her to do well and pick up wickets at regular intervals. Ekta Bisht, who plies her trade for the Indian Railways in domestic cricket, is extremely gifted and can vary her flight and pace nicely.

Although short in stature, Bisht has enough experience behind her to prove that she can be a valuable acquisition for any franchise in the WPL.

She has played in one WTest, 62 WODIs, and 42 WT20Is for India so far and has an excellent track record in them. She has 98 and 53 wickets in her WODI and WT20I career, respectively, so far.

#3 Preeti Bose

Preeti Bose was with RCB in the last Women's Premier League. (Credit: BCCI)

Despite being released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the end of the maiden WPL season, Preeti Bose can well command buyers at this auction. The left-arm spinner is the proponent of a skill that is in high demand, and this might work in her favor.

Bose is a shrewd customer and despite not having played in any matches since the end of the WPL last season, she can become a part of a franchise this season owing to her experience in the league.

The Haryana spinner is a more-than-decent bowler in this format, despite her economy in the maiden season of the WPL suggesting otherwise. She has also played in one WODI and five WT20Is for India.