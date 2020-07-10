3 Indian cricketers with Man of the Match awards in all 4 'SENA' countries in ODIs

All Indian batsmen are judged by their performances in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia.

Only one active Indian cricketer has won MoM awards in all 4 'SENA' countries.

Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest ODI batsmen of all time

The 'SENA' countries in cricket are South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. All sub-continent batsman are judged by their performances in these countries, owing to the different qualities of the pitches there.

In England, swing and seam are the norm, whereas in Australia, the pace and bounce on offer can rattle the best of batsmen. New Zealand and South Africa are also in stark contrast to the dry, turning pitches in India, and most touring batsmen find it very difficult to adjust to the weather and playing conditions.

Of late, Indian batsmen have started to perform better in SENA countries, mostly due to the rise of pace bowling at home. Led by able captains like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the Men In Blue have been able to give a good account of themselves overseas.

In this article, we take a look at the 3 Indian players who have won Man of the Match awards in all 4 SENA countries.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma scored 5 tons in the 2019 World Cup in England

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is extremely pleasing on the eye, even when playing on difficult overseas pitches. With him being a strong exponent of the pull and the hook, it comes as no surprise that Hitman has been able to win Man of the Match awards in all 4 pacer-friendly SENA countries.

In England, Sharma has 5 MoM awards (4 in the 2019 World Cup), with all of them coming in the last 3 years. In Australia, the Mumbai Indians skipper has 2 MoMs (one against Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup), while he has also won one MoM each in New Zealand and South Africa.

Of these 9 MoM awards, all but one were given to Rohit Sharma for scoring a century, with his highest score in these games coming against Pakistan at Manchester in last year's World Cup.

