3 Indian fast bowlers who might shoulder greater responsibility in IPL 2023

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction saw a few key reshuffles in the bowling departments of the 10 franchises.

While some teams, like the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), made close to no modifications to their bowling line-up, teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made some significant personnel changes.

Along expected lines, overseas seam-bowling all-rounders commanded the lion's share of the available auction purse. However, a few Indian seamers too fetched handsome sums. Uttar Pradesh quick Shivam Mavi and Bengal fast bowler Mukesh Kumar were signed for north of ₹5 crore each.

Aside from the windfall deals for these pacers, there were also some changes in the bowling dynamic of a number of franchises. A few players went from being backups to consistent performers during IPL 2022 and thus may have added responsibility on their shoulders in the upcoming season.

Here are three such fast bowlers who might take up bigger roles in IPL 2023.

#3 Mohsin Khan (LSG)

Mohsin Khan made a major impact for LSG in the second half of IPL 2022.

Initially looked upon as a backup bowling option when the Lucknow Super Giants' top players were not available, Mohsin Khan came into his own in the second half of IPL 2022.

In nine games, the left-armer snagged 14 wickets, including a memorable four-fer against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Staggeringly, he had a season economy rate under 6 runs an over, despite being trusted with the difficult overs of the innings.

Mohsin's pace, angle and bounce, combined with his accuracy, made him a dependable wicket-taking bowler for KL Rahul even when his more experienced men had an off day. Expect the 24-year-old to reach new heights with a more permanent place in LSG's starting XI in 2023.

#2 Mukesh Choudhary (CSK)

Mukesh Choudhary made the most of CSK's hampered pace-bowling situation last season.

CSK were in a spot of bother when their ₹14 crore purchase Deepak Chahar was ruled out of IPL 2022, first in part and then for the whole season.

While they didn't have their best season as a result, left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary emerged as one of the bright spots in their campaign. Comfortably CSK's top wicket-taker of the season, Choudhary finished with 16 wickets in the 13 games he played for the franchise.

Most effective in the powerplay phase of the game, Choudhary and his ability to swing the ball should complement a fit-again Chahar to set CSK up with early wickets. Although his economy rate took a beating last season, expect the Maharashtra seamer to bounce back strong in IPL 2023.

#1 Khaleel Ahmed (DC)

Khaleel Ahmed repaid the DC management's faith and turned around his middling IPL form.

Someone who had disappeared off the Indian selectors' radar for a while, Khaleel Ahmed showed his wicket-taking ability once again in IPL 2022. Playing for a new franchise, the tall left-armer bagged 16 wickets from just 10 games, making use of the early absence of some key DC players to cement his utility in the side.

Still early in his career, the 25-year-old has a major role to play, complementing the likes of Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman. With Shardul Thakur traded out, Khaleel could have a more central role in DC's plans, particularly with the new ball.

